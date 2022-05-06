Playoff preview: Katy, Houston baseball team await area programs in Round 1

High School Baseball; Lamar Mustangs v Fulshear Chargers; Fulshear High School; Fulshear, TX; April 12, 2022; Taormina Photography
The Following are closer look at Fort Bend area baseball playoff series:
Ridge Point Panthers (25-3) vs. Seven Lakes Spartans (18-10)
Starting Friday, the Ridge Point Panthers will play a three-game series against Seven Lakes. The Panthers are the District 20-6A champions, facing the No. 4 seed out of District 19-6A.
The two teams have faced Fort Bend Austin, George Ranch and Katy Taylor; both programs have a least one win against all three programs. The Spartans split its season series with Taylor.
Ryan Franden and Carlos Michinaux lead the Seven Lakes offense. Franden batted .323 with six extra-base hits and 11 RBIs in district play. Michinaux batted .471 with nine runs scored and six RBIs.
Lawson Moreno (22 IP) and Nathan Johnson (20 IP) are the top arms for the Spartans. Johnson has a 2.80 ERA, while Moreno has 21 strikeouts and 10 walks in 22 innings.
George Ranch Longhorns (16-15) vs. Katy Taylor Mustangs (20-11)
George Ranch won a coin flip to earn the No. 2 seed out of District 20-6A to play Katy Taylor in the bi-district round. The three-game playoff series is a rematch of a game played on March 4; the Mustangs won the game 5-4.
Taylor’s Hunter Ham and Valor Chalker had three hits in the game. Ham hit a triple and drove in two runs. Jared Schaeffer pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run on seven hits over seven innings, striking out three and walking one. George Ranch’s Reece Beheler and Jonas Gonzales, while Jack Braswell collected two hits and an RBI.
Cole Murphy was knocked out of the game after two innings, allowing four earned runs on seven hits. Johnathon Canter allowed one unearned run on four hits over five innings, striking out five and walking one.
Travis Tigers (21-7) vs. Katy Tigers (23-7)
The Travis Tigers know the Katy Tigers well, entering a three-game bi-district series this weekend. Travis and Katy split two tournament games earlier this season. Katy won a game on March 4, 6-2, while Travis won the rematch on March 11, 6-5.
Parker Kidwell and Nayden Ramirez collected two hits in the Katy loss to Travis. Ramirez hit a solo home run.
Andrew Hilton (1 IP) and Aaron Brashear (3.1 IP) allowed five earned runs on 10 hits while striking out four and walking four. Travis’ Stephen Brown was 3-for-3, including a double and a triple, with three RBIs. Dylan Kinney (3.2 IP) and Josh Shimmin (1.1 IP) allowed three earned runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out four and walking two.
In Katy’s win over Travis, Parker Kidwell was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Ryan George and Nayden Ramirez and Reese Ruderman each collected two hits. Cameron Stukenborg (5 IP) and Kidwell (2 IP) allowed two unearned runs on two hits.
Travis’ Parker Witte (6 IP) allowed three earned run on 12 hits. Lathan Buzzard was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Elkins Knights (18-9) vs. Katy Tompkins Falcons (25-1)
The Elkins Knights start their playoff trek against the No. 2 team in Texas, Katy Tompkins, per the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Both teams have played Cinco Ranch and George Ranch. Elkins is 0-3 and was outscored 31-17, while Tompkins is 3-0 while winning by a combined score of 31-7.
Sophomore Braylon Payne leads Elkins on offense, batting .446 batting average with 27 RBIs and 16 extra-base hits. Senior Adam Wade has impacted both the mound and the batter’s box.
Wade is batting .296 with four home runs and 18 RBIs, and he has a 1-1 with a 3.76 ERA in 31 2/3 innings, striking out 39 and 37 walks. Senior Nick Salas leads the Knights in innings pitched (37.2), and he had a 3.53 ERA with a 5-1 record.
Foster Falcons (21-8) vs. Houston Northside Panthers (7-8-1)
The Foster baseball team is seeking its fifth straight bi-district series victory. The Falcons will play against Houston Northside, who played against Kempner last year in the bi-district round — losing a two-game series by 19-3.
Northside has made the playoffs three years in a row.
Fulshear Chargers (17-9) vs. Houston Austin Mustangs (13-8-1)
The Fulshear High School baseball team has made the playoffs three seasons in a row under head coach Robb Jensen. The Chargers will face Houston Austin in the bi-district round this weekend.
The Mustangs are the No. 3 seed from District 23-5A. Austin played Foster last year in the bi-district round, losing two games by a 38-4.
Austin has made the playoffs seven years in a row.
Kempner Cougars (16-11) vs. Houston Waltrip Rams (14-6)
Kempner has made back-to-back trips to the playoffs, and the Cougars will play Houston Waltrip in the bi-district round. The Rams beat Angleton last year in the bi-district round, and Waltrip has made the playoffs over 10 years in a row, entering the 2022 postseason.
Needville Blue Jays (21-5) vs. Calhoun Sandcrabs (12-17)
Needville will play Port Lavaca Calhoun for a second time during the 2022 season. The Blue Jays beat the Sandcrabs 8-0 during a tournament in February.
Calhoun’s Iann Cobos and Gavin Balajka have swung the bat well in small sample sizes. Cobos bats .353 with three doubles, while Balajka bats .312 with four RBIs. Cobos also has a 4.59 ERA in 10 2/3 innings.
East Bernard Brahmas (15-6) vs. Tarkington Longhorns (14-10)
The East Bernard Brahmas open the 2022 playoff against Tarkington, the No. 2 team from District 23-3A. The Longhorns have made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons and beat Danbury in the bi-district round last year.
The Brahmas are seeking their first bi-district win since 2016.
