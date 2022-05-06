Playoff preview: Foster faces reigning 5A champions Barbers Hill

High School Softball; Foster Falcons v Milby Buffs; Foster Field; Rosenberg, TX; April 27, 2022; Taormina Photography
The following are a closer look at the Fort Bend area's softball area playoff contests:
George Ranch Longhorns (17-10) vs. Bellaire Lady Cardinals (17-4)
George Ranch faces the District 18-6A champions in the area playoffs for a three-game series at Mayde Creek High School. Bellaire swept Stratford in the bi-district round.
Bellaire and George Ranch have played three common opponents: Stratford, Lamar Consolidated and Seven Lakes. Both teams lost to Seven Lakes, while George Ranch lost to Lamar Consolidated and Bellaire collected a win against the Lady Mustangs.
The Lady Cardinals also played Fulshear, losing 4-2.
Bellaire lost to Ridge Point in two games last year in the area round.
Foster Lady Falcons (29-5) vs. Barbers Hill Lady Eagles (27-6)
The Foster softball team will quickly go from the frying pan and into the fire in Region III-5A playoffs, facing the reigning state champions Barbers Hill Friday at Pearland Dawson High School.
Barbers Hill, the District 21-5A champion, opened its playoff run with a sweep of Manvel. The Lady Eagles’ Delaney Dunham was 2-for-5 with five RBIs and three walks during the series. Barbers Hill collected 20 hits and 14 walks over the two games against Manvel.
Hailey Nutter (11 IP) and Reagan Malone (2 IP) combined to allow one earned run on five hits during bi-district play, striking 14 and walking four.
Fulshear Chargers (21-11) vs. Santa Fe Lady Indians (27-4)
Fulshear will face Santa Fe in the area round at Alvin High School Friday after the Lady Indians, the District 22-5A champion, swept Nederland in Round 1.
The Lady Indians’ Makenna Mitchell hit the cover off the ball in the opening round, going 6-for-9, including four extra-base hits and six RBIs.
Santa Fe used three pitchers during the Nederland series; Sidney Peters had the most innings. Peters pitched six perfect innings, striking out 113 and walking none.
Lamar Consolidated Lady Mustangs (17-11) vs. Friendswood (27-6)
The Lamar Consolidated Lady Mustangs will play Friendswood in a one-game area playoff Friday at Shadow Creek High School. The light-shadow of blue Lady Mustangs beat Port Neches-Groves in two games in the bi-district round.
Sophomore Baileigh Burtis, junior Alaina Schaeffer and senior Chloe Riassetto lead the way for the Friendswood offense. The trio has combined for over 120 hits. Burtis and Riassetto have collected 40 extra-base hits.
Riassetto is also the ace of the Friendswood staff. She has pitched 114 1/3 innings, posting a 1.22 ERA, 162 strikeouts and 26 walks.
Needville Lady Jays (20-9-1) vs. Boerne Lady Greyhounds (26-5)
This weekend, the Lady Jays move to the second round of the playoffs at La Grange High School against the District 28-4A champion Boerne.
The Lady Greyhounds swept Gonzales in the bi-district round, outscoring the Apaches 17-0 over two games.
Boerne’s Ava Rodriguez and Ava Nieto led the way on offense during the bi-district round. Rodriguez was 5-for-7 with four RBIs, while Nieto was 4-for-6 with a home run and six RBIs.
Rodriguez (5 IP) and Madison Dorrow (5 IP) pitched 10 no-hit innings while striking out 24 and walking six.
East Bernard Brahmarettes (25-4) vs. Huntington Devilettes (16-5-1)
East Bernard (25-4) will enter the area round against the runner-up in District 21-3A, Huntington, this weekend at Splendora High School. The Devilettes defeated Kirbyville in the bi-district in two games.
Huntington is led by Kaylee Rivenbark and Emma Tatum on offense.
Huntington was 5-of-7, including a double with six runs scored. Tatum hit two doubles and collected three RBIs.
Taelor Herrington (7 IP) and Riley Whitley (5 IP) combined to allow five earned runs on 13 hits, striking out 18 and walking six over two games.
