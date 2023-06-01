Petrosky stays active in summer offseason

CYPRESS — Foster tennis player Sam Petrosky kept herself busy during the offseason by securing first place in girls’ singles at the Kings’ Court Magical May Open in Cypress on Sunday.
Petrosky went 3-1 in the tournament, earning victories over Layne Junell, Prakruti Vemula, and Averie Wade.
The incoming senior narrowly defeated Houston native Junell in a three-set match, winning the first set 4-1, losing the second set 4-2, and ultimately winning the tiebreaking third set 7-1.
Petrosky then dominated Pearland’s Prakruti Vemula, winning the match 2-0. The Lady Falcon swept her opponent, claiming the first set 4-2 and the second set 4-0.
Petrosky concluded the tournament flawlessly, securing an 8-0 victory over Wade in the two sets.
Foster Head Tennis Coach Arron Ario commended Petrosky for setting an example for younger talents, emphasizing the importance of staying active and continuously improving during the offseason.
“By competing over the summer, she is demonstrating to the younger players how crucial it is to maintain a high level of performance,” Ario said. “We will hit the ground running when our season starts, allowing little time to shake off the rust.”
