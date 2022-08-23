 Skip to main content
Perkins gearing upPowell power

Powell power

Fulshear’s Victoria Powell practices during the pregame of Friday’s match at Travis High School. The Chargers won the match 3-0.

 Herald Photo by Nick Irene

RICHMOND — The Fulshear Chargers spoiled the Travis Lady Tigers’ home opener with a 3-0 sweep.

Travis Head Coach Rachel Kessler was disappointed her squad could not carry Tuesday’s momentum from beating Foster over to the first home game.

“Our biggest thing was our lack of communication,” Kessler said. “Against Foster, we had really good communication and came together but we were nervous. It was our first home game and we had a big crowd come to support us but I think we got to get in sync together.”

The mental errors proved to be too much to overcome a talented Fulshear team with big aspirations.

Fulshear’s Bailey Warren proved to everyone in attendance that she is one of the top five sophomore players in the nation, per prepvolleyball.com.

Warren’s dominance was on full display on Friday night as she recorded 22 of the team’s 44 kills.

Travis, in comparison, had 14 kills as a team.

