Perkins gearing upPowell power

RICHMOND — The Fulshear Chargers spoiled the Travis Lady Tigers’ home opener with a 3-0 sweep.
Travis Head Coach Rachel Kessler was disappointed her squad could not carry Tuesday’s momentum from beating Foster over to the first home game.
“Our biggest thing was our lack of communication,” Kessler said. “Against Foster, we had really good communication and came together but we were nervous. It was our first home game and we had a big crowd come to support us but I think we got to get in sync together.”
The mental errors proved to be too much to overcome a talented Fulshear team with big aspirations.
Fulshear’s Bailey Warren proved to everyone in attendance that she is one of the top five sophomore players in the nation, per prepvolleyball.com.
Warren’s dominance was on full display on Friday night as she recorded 22 of the team’s 44 kills.
Travis, in comparison, had 14 kills as a team.
Fulshear Head Coach Sydney Zimmerman felt fortunate to have such a great athlete and leader at such a young age.
“Bailey is just unstoppable and it’s so much fun to watch her,” Zimmerman said. “Even if something is not perfect, she can make it work.”
The Chargers took the first set easily 25-11.
Libero Sydney Black and setter Alexys James contributed to many of the Chargers’ second-chance points throughout.
The second set was the most competitive as the Lady Tigers got off to a 9-5 lead.
However, the Chargers rallied and closed the set on a 20-11 run to go up 2-0.
Kessler felt her team lost confidence after dropping the hard-fought second set.
“If we let up at any point against Fulshear, it was going to be over,” Kessler said. “It’s a good thing to get those mistakes out of the way before district but not the game we wanted or expected. We need to have a strong block and a tight tip coverage. We were lazy on some of those and that’s why the game ended the way it did.”
The third and match-clinching set was tight in the early going with the teams tied at 11.
Fulshear would again dominate in the second half and silenced the Travis crowd with a 14-4 run to win.
Zimmerman felt that her players are beginning to cement themselves as they prepare for district.
