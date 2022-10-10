 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pedraza’s interceptionLooking for running roomStopped short of the first down

  • 0

The Lamar Consolidated High School Mustangs fell to the Lake Creek Lions 67-0 on Friday before a Senior’s Night crowd at Traylor Stadium in Rosenberg.

The week 8 loss, Lamar’s second in a row, dropped the Mustangs to 3-4 for the season and 1-2 in District 5A-2 Region 3 play.

Lamar lost 42-35 to Rudder in week five and lost 12-7 in week seven to Huntsville.

The win boosted Lake Creek to 7-0 for the season and 3-0 in district competition.

The Mustangs take on Brenham in Week 9 competition on Friday in Brenham. The Cubs are 3-3 for the season and 2-0 in district play.

Lake Creek’s Ty Ty Byars carried the ball 22 times for 177 yards against LCHS on Friday to help the Lions dominate the Mustangs.

The Lions’ starting quarterback Cade Tessier, a senior, attempted 14 passes of which seven were caught for 100 yards.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.