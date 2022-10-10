Pedraza’s interceptionLooking for running roomStopped short of the first down

The Lamar Consolidated High School Mustangs fell to the Lake Creek Lions 67-0 on Friday before a Senior’s Night crowd at Traylor Stadium in Rosenberg.
The week 8 loss, Lamar’s second in a row, dropped the Mustangs to 3-4 for the season and 1-2 in District 5A-2 Region 3 play.
Lamar lost 42-35 to Rudder in week five and lost 12-7 in week seven to Huntsville.
The win boosted Lake Creek to 7-0 for the season and 3-0 in district competition.
The Mustangs take on Brenham in Week 9 competition on Friday in Brenham. The Cubs are 3-3 for the season and 2-0 in district play.
Lake Creek’s Ty Ty Byars carried the ball 22 times for 177 yards against LCHS on Friday to help the Lions dominate the Mustangs.
The Lions’ starting quarterback Cade Tessier, a senior, attempted 14 passes of which seven were caught for 100 yards.
Lake Creek scored two TDs in the first quarter, two TDs and a field goal in the second quarter, two TDs in the third quarter and three TDs in the final quarter.
Lamar struggled on both offense and defense and was forced to punt on each possession throughout the game.
The Mustangs simply couldn’t contain Byers, who averaged eight yards per carry, or stop Tessier’s passing game.
The high-octane Montgomery County team scored its first touchdown on a 1-yard run with 9:07 on the clock, and then immediately recovered an on-side kick at the Lamar 48 yard line. The two-point conversion, a running play, was thwarted by Lamar deep back Edwin Quijada, a senior.
The Mustangs’ defense forced a turnover on downs four plays later at the Lamar 17 yard line. However, the ’Stangs couldn’t capitalize on the turnover and were forced to punt four plays later.
The Lions took advantage of their good field position to score their second TD of the evening six plays later on a 25-yard run up the middle by Byers. The two-point conversion, a QB keeper, made it a 14-0 game with 3:30 remaining in the first quarter.
Lamar’s offense, led by junior quarterback Nathan Lowther, moved the ball from their own 30 yard line to their own 46 before being forced to punt as the first quarter expired.
Mustangs’ deep back Oscar Pedraza gave Lamar some hope when he intercepted a Lions’ pass at the LCHS 29 yard line minutes later.
Unfortunately for Lamar, the Mustangs coughed the ball up on the very next play and a Lions defender scooped the ball up and ran in for the touchdown with 11:26 remaining in the half.
Lamar’s offense couldn’t do anything with the ball on its next possession but the Mustangs’ defense held strong and forced the Lions to settle for a field goal with 7:34 remaining in the half.
Lamar’s bad luck continued on its next possession when a bad snap was recovered in the Mustangs end zone by a Lion with 5:39 remaining in the half.
The two-point conversion, a pass into the end zone, was good and gave the Lions a comfortable 32-0 lead going into halftime.
Lake Creek scored on each possession of the third quarter.
The Lions earned their fifth TD of the evening on the opening drive of the second half on a quarterback keeper from three yards out despite good tackling by Jonathan Anders. The extra-point kick was good and the Lions led 39-0.
Lake Creek scored on its next possession on a 35-yard TD run with 3:50 remaining in the third quarter to make it a 46-0 game.
Lamar started its next possession at its own 29 yard line but four plays later was forced to punt.
The snap went awry and the punter was tackled at the Mustangs’ 8 yard line.
Lamar senior linebacker Andrew Jones recovered a Lions fumble minutes later and returned it to the LCHS 27, ending the Lake Creek drive and sending the game into the fourth quarter.
The Mustangs were forced to punt four plays later from their own 14 yard line but the punt only went about 26 yards and was returned for a Lions’ TD with 10:25 remaining in the game.
The extra-point attempt was good and Lake Creek led 53-0.
The Lions scored twice more before the end of the game, once on a 35-yard pass play with 6:02 remaining and once on a 5-yard running play with 1:30 remaining.
