PCL Season Preview: Space Cowboys ready to blast off in 2022

It has been a wild two years for the Sugar Land baseball team. The Skeeters were promoted from independent baseball to Triple-A status with the Houston Astros organization. Now, after one season in Triple-A, the Skeeters are no more.
The Astros’ Triple-A team will be called the Sugar Land Space Cowboys for the 2022 season and beyond.
But the goal for the Space Cowboys will be the same as last year’s Skeeters: help out the major league club.
The Astros will again compete for the American League West title, and Sugar Land will be essential for developing talent to supplement the stacked roster in the majors and keep the depth high when injuries inevitably happen.
The 2022 Space Cowboys do have top talent on the roster. Sugar Land has five of the Astros’ Top 30 prospects per MLB.com.
The group is headlined by catcher Korey Lee and infielder Pedro León, while pitchers Hunter Brown, Peter Solomon and Shawn Dubin look to be the future of Astros pitching.
Lee is excited to get after it following spring training with the major league team.
“I love it,” Lee said. “This is what you really strive for during the offseason.
“Heading to (Sacramento), our team is determined to start the season.
“The lockout didn’t affect us, but we’re hungry and ready to play.”
Manager Mickey Storey returns after leading Sugar Land to the best record in the Triple-A West’s East Division title with a 75-55 mark.
The Space Cowboys will play a 150-game season in 2022 and play a postseason for the first time since MLB took over the minor league system.
Storey led his team in a workout Saturday at Constellation Field before the Space Cowboys start their first series on the road at Sacramento.
“It’s good to get out here and acclimate to the home field,” Storey said. “We can do more in-house stuff and see who we are going into battle with.
“I love these days. We have a bigger group in spring training, and we’re able to touch on everything that will impact this season. These are the days when we hammer everything out.”
Storey’s entire process has been more straightforward as he settles into his third season at the Triple-A level.
“I have familiarity with many guys on this roster,” Storey said. “I have coached every single player at some point in their career.”
Storey pointed out infielder David Hensley and outfielder Corey Julks as players that impressed coaches during minor league camp.
“A lot of guys had a good spring and opened some eyes for the big league team,” Storey said. “I’m with them throughout spring, so I get to see the same things the big team gets to see. Sometimes I reap the benefits of having players who aren’t quite ready, and I get to help put that finishing touch on them in Triple-A.”
The Space Cowboys will open the 2022 season Tuesday against the Sacramento River Cats for a six-game series before returning home Tuesday, April 12, for the Sugar Land home opener against Round Rock.
The following is a closer look at the roster, stadium and the Pacific Coast League for the Space Cowboys’ 2022 season:
In the field
The catchers will include Korey Lee and Michael Papierski. The dynamics couldn't be more different between Lee and Papierski. Lee is the Astros' top prospect out of the University of California for the 2019 draft. Papierski made the jump from Single-A to Triple-A last year after getting drafted by the Astros in 2017 out of LSU.
Last year, Lee saw action at three levels: Single-A Asheville, Double-A Corpus Christi, and Triple-A Sugar Land.
Lee started the season strong in Asheville, batting .330 with 14 RBIs in 109 at-bats, but has had to adjust to pitching at the upper levels, collecting 55 hits in 220 at-bats to finish the season.
Papierski spent all of his time in Sugar Land last year, batting .246 (82x333) with 27 extra-base hits and 46 RBIs.
The infielders on the Sugar Land roster are Franklin Baretto, Alex De Goti, David Hensley, Pedro Leon and JJ Matijevic.
Injuries over the 2021 season have hampered Barreto, but he appeared in 21 games between the Athletics and Angels last year.
De Goti appeared in 105 games last year with Sugar Land at second base, third base, shortstop and all three outfield positions. He batted .232 (89x383) with 32 extra-base hits.
Hensley, a 2018 pick out of San Diego State, spent last year in Corpus Christi. He batted .293 (116x396) with 37 extra-base hits and 51 RBIs.
Shortstop Pedro Leon got the call to play in the MLB's winter league. The Cuban batted .220 (56x255) with 19 extra-base hits in his only minor league season last year.
Lewis Brinson, Marty Costes, Corey Julks, Leon, Martijevic and Alex McKenna are outfielders.
After five years with the Marlins, Brinson is attempting to fight his way back to the major leagues. The former first-round pick batted .226 last year in 89 games. He signed with Houston in early March.
Costes appeared in 40 games with Sugar Land last year, batting .262 (32x122) with 14 extra-base hits after crushing Double-A pitching for 61 games (.332 average).
Julks spent all of the 2021 season in Corpus Christi, batting .287 (97x338) with 39 extra-base hits. The Friendswood product was an eighth-round pick out of the University of Houston.
Matijevic has been a consistent player in the Astros system since 2017, playing all over the diamond. Most of his starts have come in left field, but he has played first base, third base, center field, right field and designated hitter.
McKenna moves up to Triple-A after batting .261 (77x295) with 31 extra-base hits between Asheville and Corpus Christi Last year.
On the mound
The initial roster for the Space Cowboys includes nine pitchers that have made multiple starts for the Astros' minor league system. The lefty is Johnathan Bermudez to go with right-handers Hunter Brown, Brett Conine, Chad Donato, J.P. France, Tyler Ivey, Shawn Dublin, Peter Solomon and Jojanse Torres.
A 2018 draft pick out of Puerto Rico, Bermudez made 20 starts last year between the top two levels in the Astros minor league system. He was 5-6 with a 3.24 ERA in 111 innings.
Brown, a 2019 pick out of Wayne State, is a high prospect in the Astros system with consistent numbers over two seasons. Last year, he was 6-5 with a 4.04 ERA in 24 games (19 starts) between Corpus Christi and Sugar Land.
Donato, a 2016 pick out of West Virginia, put together two solid campaigns in Corpus Christi before being called up to Triple-A last year. He was 2-4 with a 5.00 ERA in 10 games (six starts) with Sugar Land in 2021.
France, a 2018 pick out of Mississippi State, split his 2021 season between Double-A and Triple-A. In the top minor league, the right-hander's numbers improved with a 6-1 mark and 3.59 ERA in 17 games, including 13 starts.
Ivery, a 2017 pick from Grayson Junior College, was thrown into the fire at the Triple-A level last year. He was 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA in four games after dealing with a nerve issue in 2021.
Solomon was a bright spot for Sugar Land last year. The 2017 draft pick out of Notre Dame was 6-0 with a 2.72 ERA in nine home starts last year. Solomon averaged 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
Conine, a 2018 draft pick out of Cal State Fullerton, has moved steadily through the Astros system. Last year, he started 18 games for Sugar Land; he was 8-4 with a 5.66 ERA in 25 games, leading the team in innings pitched (98.2 IP).
Dubin, a 2018 pick out of Georgetown College, spent his entire season in Sugar Land, splitting time as a starter and reliever. He was 4-3 with a 3.44 ERA in 16 games (eight starts).
Torres enters his fourth season in the Astros system after spending all of 2021 in Sugar Land. He was 0-3 with a 7.32 ERA in eight games, including five starts.
The Sugar Land roster will include nine pitchers that have been used mainly in a relief role with the Astros. The lefties are Adam Morgan and Zac Rosscup, along with right-handers Brandon Bielak, Nick Hernandez, Josh James, Seth Martinez, Park Mushinski, Enoli Paredes and Jon Olczak.
Bielak will start the 2022 season with the Triple-A club after appearing in 28 games last year with the Astros. He was 3-4 with a 4.50 ERA in 50 innings. Bielak was sharp in his short time in Sugar Land last year with a 2.08 ERA in 17 1/3 innings.
Hernandez was lights out for Corpus and Sugar Land last year, allowing 10 earned runs over 56 innings. He was at a 2.23 strikeout-to-walk rate in 2021.
James is a familiar name for Astros fans, but the right-hander hasn't been able to stay healthy since appearing in 49 games with Houston in 2019. He was 1-2 with a 3.28 ERA in 22 games.
Lefty Adam Morgan is a seven-year MLB veteran who spent much of his time with the Phillies. He was 2-1 with a 4.26 ERA in 34 games with the Cubs in 2021.
Martinez is first among returning pitchers with 36 appearances. He posted a 2.81 ERA in 57.2 innings, striking out 78 and walking 20.
Paredes, who enters his sixth season in the Astros organization, split his season with Corpus Christi and Sugar Land last year. He was 1-0 with a 3.62 ERA in 30 games.
Mushinkski was lights out of the bullpen last year for Sugar Land. The 2017 pick out of Texas Tech had a 2.84 ERA in 12 2/3 innings.
Olczak has bounced between Double-A and Triple-A during his past two professional seasons with the Astros and Brewers systems. He was 2-1 with a 4.34 ERA in 11 appearances with Sugar Land Last year.
Rosscup has made two major league rosters during his professional baseball career, with the Cubs in 2014 and the Rockies in 2021. In March, he was a minor-league signee after going 1-0 with a 2.48 ERA in 30 games last year with Albuquerque.
Pacific Coast League
It's out with the new and in with the old for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys' league name. Sugar Land will compete for the Pacific Coast League championship after one year of the league named "Triple-A West" following Major League Baseball taking over operations.
The Pacific Coast League will feature 10 teams, including the Space Cowboys: the Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies), El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres), Las Vegas Aviators (Athletics), Oklahoma City Dodgers (Dodgers), Reno Aces (Diamondbacks), Round Rock Express (Rangers), Sacramento River Cats (Giants), Salt Lake Bees (Angels), and Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners).
The other 20 Triple-A teams will play in the International League, with the majority of the teams located east of the Mississippi River.
The PCL teams will be split into two divisions; the Space Cowboys are grouped with Albuquerque, El Paso, Oklahoma City and Round Rock.
Sugar Land finished with the best record in last year's Triple-A West league standings in the East Division with a 75-55 mark, followed by the Dodgers (67-62) and the Express (67-62).
The Tacoma Rainers earned the lone Triple-A West League championship with a 78-52 record in the West Division. Triple-A West did not play postseason in 2020, using the regular-season mark to decide a champion. The Aces (70-54) and Aviators (65-61) were over .500 last year in the West.
The Rainers are primed to have another strong campaign with the Seattle Mariners' rebuilding their farm system over the past few years. The Mariners' farm system is ranked No. 2 overall by MLB.com.
The Rainers' best player last year was Jarred Kelenic. Kelenic, the No. 6 pick in the 2018 draft, will be on the Seattle opening day roster, and MLB.com's No. 2 overall prospect outfielder Julio Rodríguez will be too.
Shortstop Noelvi Marte, Seattle's No.3 prospect, will likely not reach Triple-A in 2022 but could be a late call-up at the end of the 2022 season. He batted .273 in Single-A last year.
Two right-handers, George Kirby and Emerson Hancock, will be names to watch at the Triple-A level this season.
The Giants and Diamondbacks also have Top 10 minor league systems per MLB.com. For the Giants, 20-year old shortstop Marco Luciano, the No. 5 overall prospect, reached High-A last year. The Diamondbacks' No.1 prospect Jordan Lawlar was drafted out of Dallas Jesuit with the sixth pick overall in the 2021 draft.
Lead rider
The Space Cowboys' manager remains the same for the 2022 season. Mickey Storey returns for his third season at the Triple-A level in the Astros' organization. He led the Round Rock Express to the Pacific Coast League finals in 2019 after servicing as Single-A Quad Cities manager in 2018.
Storey also managed the Astros' alternate training site in Corpus Christi during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and led the way for Sugar Land in the transition from independent ranks to Triple-A in 2021.
Pitching coach Erick Abreu returns as Sugar Land's pitching coach. The new additions are hitting coach Rafael Peña who moves up from Double-A Corpus Christi; development coach Wladimir Sutil, who enters his ninth season with the Astros minor league system and strength coach Zach Reding, who comes from Single-A Asheville.
Ground control to Space Cowboys
The Sugar Land Space Cowboys will be broadcast on MiLB.TV for video and on the radio with Gow Media. The Space Cowboys announced a radio partnership at the end of March to make ESPN 92.5 FM the flagship station for Sugar Land.
All 150 Space Cowboys games will be broadcast live on ESPN 92.5 FM.
"As we begin this new chapter as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, we are excited about our radio partnership with Gow Media and 92.5 FM," said Sugar Land Space Cowboys General Manager Tyler Stamm. "This partnership provides another outlet for fans to follow all the game action throughout the season, and we are excited about the reach it provides to grow our fanbase and engagement of our brand throughout our community."
Longtime Houston-area broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns for his second season as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.
Sanchez is a leading broadcaster in the Houston area high school sports with the Legacy Sports Network, which broadcasts Grand Oaks, North Shore, Oak Ridge, Deer Park, Clear Brook and St. Thomas.
Promotions and new stadium additions
The home of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Constellation Field, will look different entering the 2022 season. The renovations include the second-level club and suite area, now called the Regions Bank Club, the concourse, outfield area including the addition of the Karbach Catina, renovated kids' playground and splash pad, interactive fan area include a new simulated baseball experience called "Moonshot Alley" and new team store.
"These first-class renovations are another example of the Astros' and City of Sugar Land's continued effort to bring a premier level of baseball and entertainment to this community," said Astros Senior Vice President of Affiliate Business Operations Creighton Kahoalii. "We're excited to welcome fans to Constellation Field this season to enjoy the new spaces throughout the ballpark while also ushering in a new era of baseball as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys."
The weekly promotions at Constellation Field will include drink specials, dollar hot dogs, thirsty Thursday, firework Fridays and Sunday fun day.
Tuesday games are $5 frozen Tuesdays, with fans able to purchase $5 frozen specialty beverages.
A fan favorite will be on Wednesday: Dollar dog Wednesdays will allow fans to purchase $1 hot dogs every Wednesday home game.
Thirsty Thursday will feature $2 domestic draft beers, and sodas will be available for purchase every Thursday home game.
The Space Cowboys will light up the sky Texas-style with a fireworks show following every Friday home game for "Firework Friday."
On Sunday, after every Space Cowboys' home game, kids can run the bases at Constellation Field.
