Panthers wrap up 13-1 mark with shutout of Travis; Tigers tied for 2nd place

RICHMOND — The Ridge Point High School baseball team was calm, cool and collected after earning a 6-0 win over Travis Friday to finish the 20-6A schedule with a 13-1 mark.
The Panthers secured the district title earlier this week with a win over Bush, and head coach Clinton Welch had already turned his focus on the playoffs.
“Today was fine; we’re trying to win every game,” Welch said. “We swung the bats well but walked a bunch of people.
“We didn’t execute well in many other areas, but we hit well. Hopefully, we will clean it up and play better next week. A win’s a win; we’ll take it.”
Ridge Point was able to pull away against the Travis bullpen during Friday’s game, which had an early start with the Tigers’ prom that evening.
Carter Groen got the offense rolling with a home run to left field in the third inning.
The Panthers added another run in the fourth inning with an error and a pair of singles by Travis Vlasek and JJ Kennett. Another error allowed another run to score to put Ridge Point up 3-0.
Ridge Point doubled their score with doubles from Zion Stephens and Parker Martin in the fifth. Stephens led off the inning with a double and scored on a Justin Vossos single. Martin plated Vossos with a two-out double to left field.
Travis threatened all night with traffic on the bases, but the Tigers couldn’t find the critical hit to score a run.
The Tigers had a runner in scoring position in the first three innings. Travis loaded the bases in the fifth, but Josh Shimmin grounded into a double play to end the threat.
Ridge Point’s Kennett was 2-for-4 at the plate, while Parker Martin drove in two runs.
Hunter Nichols (3 IP), Jack McKernan (2 IP) and Kellen Gradisar (2 IP) scattered two hits over seven innings, striking out five and walking seven.
Travis’ Josh Shimmin allowed one earned run on three hits over four innings, striking out two and walking one.
Ridge Point (25-3, 13-1) will play Seven Lakes in the opening round of the playoffs.
“Seven Lakes will be good, and we can’t afford to make mistakes in tight playoff games,” Welch said. “Whoever makes the fewest amount of mistakes and executes the best will win. And which pitchers walk the least that’s what decides playoff games.”
Travis (21-7, 10-4) is tied with George Ranch and Elkins for second place. The three teams will flip for playoff seeding on Monday.
