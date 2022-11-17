Padgett glides down the court

LAMAR CONSOLIDATED 78, BAY CITY 13
The Lamar Consolidated Mustangs are on an offensive tear to start the 2022-23 season with another dominant win against Bay City Tuesday.
The first half was lopsided in favor of the Mustangs with a 47-3 advantage.
The Mustangs closed on a 31-10 run in the second half to blow past the Blackcats.
Shafeeq Mujahideen led with 18 points, followed by Matthew Nora’s 17, Simon Omoruyi’s 14, Colby Padgett’s 10 and Jordan Arispe’s 10.
Lamar Consolidated moves to 2-0 with a 166-43 scoring margin.
The Mustangs will look to remain hot with a Friday road test against Caney Creek at 7 p.m.
FULSHEAR 50, VICTORIA WEST 39
The Fulshear Chargers are 2-0 after Monday’s defeat of Victoria West, 50-39.
Dylan Garner led the Chargers with 20 points and eight rebounds.
Other Charger scorers included Dereck Walker (5), Xavier Moore (4), Cannon Yarbrough (4), Grayson Bennett (3), Jakob Coady (3) and Jeremiah Moynihan (2).
The Chargers move on to play in the McDonald’s Texas Invitational Tournament in Pasadena starting Thursday.
Fulshear’s first matchup is against George Ranch at Deer Park High School at 10:30 a.m.
MANVEL 36, GEORGE RANCH 31
The George Ranch Longhorns lost to the Manvel Mavericks in an overtime battle on Monday night, 36-31.
Despite not scoring in the second quarter, the Longhorn defense held Manvel to 29 points through four quarters.
George Ranch jumped to an 11-6 lead through the first before being outscored 9-0 in the second.
The Longhorns forced overtime in the second half by beating Manvel 18-14 in the 16-minute frame.
To win, the Mavericks came through with a 7-2 run in overtime.
George Ranch drops to 1-1 and plays in the McDonald’s Texas Invitational Tournament in Pasadena starting Thursday.
George Ranch plays Fulshear first at Deer Park High School at 10:30 a.m.
CINCO RANCH 69, RANDLE 46
The Randle Lions lost to the Cinco Ranch Cougars on Tuesday night at Merrell Center.
The Lions suffered from a slow start, going down 20-7 in the first quarter.
Randle remained vigilant but fell behind 38-22 at the end of the first half.
The Lions lost the second half, 31-24.
Randle drops to 0-3 and will enter the Magnolia Tournament beginning Thursday.
The Terry Rangers secured their first win of the season with a 72-59 win against Friendswood on Tuesday night.
Senior Daylen Morales led with 31 points.
Sean Thompson scored 12 and Hillis Roberson added 10.
The Rangers will play in the McDonald’s Texas Invitational Tournament in Pasadena starting Thursday.
Terry’s first matchup is against Pasadena Memorial at Memorial High School at 9 a.m.
