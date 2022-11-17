 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Padgett glides down the court

Padgett glides down the court

Lamar Consolidated’s Colby Padgett races down the court during Tuesday’s game against Bay City.

 Herald Photo by Rhonda Taormina

LAMAR CONSOLIDATED 78, BAY CITY 13

The Lamar Consolidated Mustangs are on an offensive tear to start the 2022-23 season with another dominant win against Bay City Tuesday.

The first half was lopsided in favor of the Mustangs with a 47-3 advantage.

The Mustangs closed on a 31-10 run in the second half to blow past the Blackcats.

Shafeeq Mujahideen led with 18 points, followed by Matthew Nora’s 17, Simon Omoruyi’s 14, Colby Padgett’s 10 and Jordan Arispe’s 10.

Lamar Consolidated moves to 2-0 with a 166-43 scoring margin.

The Mustangs will look to remain hot with a Friday road test against Caney Creek at 7 p.m.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.