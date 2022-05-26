Oreo Salako is American made

FULSHEAR — Oreo Salako officially fulfilled his American dream when the Fulshear junior was made a U.S. citizen this past Thursday.
When Salako was told that he could finally call himself an American, the feelings of joy were delayed by disbelief.
“I couldn’t believe it was real at the time,” Salako said. “It didn’t hit me until I got into the car and went home and I realized how much my family sacrificed for me. It’s very much a clique but they did everything. I can get a passport and fly and I can vote now.”
Salako was born and raised in Nigeria until he was eight years old. There he learned the importance of family and being there for their neighbor.
Salako recalls working in his family’s plantain shop and playing sports with tires and sticks.
“It was a completely different culture,” Salako said. “In America, you see a stranger and you think oh it’s a stranger but in Nigeria, you see a stranger, they are your family, your brother or sister and someone you respect. It was always family orientated and close. If you needed something, everyone had it.”
Growing up in Nigeria wasn’t without its hardships.
Salako’s father left after splitting from his mother and had his grandfather serve as his closest father figure for most of his youth.
Soon after, his father re-entered his life and attempted to bring the family to America for better opportunities.
“Both of my parents sacrificed a lot for me before I even knew about it,” Salako said. “My parents would go to America and my mom would bring back PlayStation Portables and I was so happy. My mom told me on March 25, 2013, that America would be our new home. I had my green card for nine years and then on Thursday I became a citizen.”
The Salakos immigrated to Houston.
Growing up, Salako encountered many hardships as he tried to adapt to a new culture and lifestyle as his family began the process of becoming U.S. citizens.
Salako fought through bullying and racism from some of his classmates as his parents handled much of the paperwork and stresses that come with citizenship.
“I came here bright-eyed and smiley about how everyone was going to be my friend and it shocked me it wasn’t like that,” Salako said. “I got bullied a lot in third- and fourth grade because of my accent. I was different and darker than the rest and they made jokes about me being African and I was short and fat which didn’t help.”
Salako fought through the bullying and eventually found a strong community of Nigerians within Houston and connected through their heritage.
As Salako continued to search for an identity, the 5-foot, 11-inch 200-pounder was approached as a freshman about trying out for Travis High School football.
Salako was limited in his football knowledge but decided to give it a shot.
The team camaraderie brought the Nigerian native back to simpler times.
“I didn’t even know how to put the pads on,” Salako said. “I didn’t even play a single lick of football. The most I had done was backyard football. In my first practice, I took my first hit and it wasn’t that bad. I hopped up and I loved it.”
Salako soon became a student of the game as he watched old films of pass-rushing legends like Lawrence Taylor, Julius Peppers and JJ Watt.
His positions would change over time as Salako played defensive line, offensive line, linebacker and running back in short order.
Salako’s family moved to Fulshear a year later and called the move the perfect fit.
“I played basketball before because I needed to be involved in something to fit in,” Salako said. “I closely identify playing with a team. I bonded with a lot of my teammates and moving to Fulshear was one of the best decisions I’ve made. Friends grew up together and knew each other and were tight. Fulshear invited me into the community and it was close-knit and it helped me transition.”
Off the field, Salako enjoys his free time like many high schoolers by listening to R&B and rap while playing video games and cooking delicious cuisines for his family and friends.
Salako goes from cooking his stellar quesadillas and burgers in the kitchen to making pancakes on the field as an offensive lineman for the Chargers.
His head coach Nick Codutti expects the newly christened citizen to serve in a leadership role.
“He is the epitome of Fulshear Charger football,” Codutti said. “He works hard and is friends with everyone on the team. He is one of the most improved players on the field. I think he has propelled himself into that role. He is going to help out everyone around him and it’s been exciting to watch him as a young man.”
Salako hopes to play college football and potentially go to the NFL. He plans to study in the medical field in college.
