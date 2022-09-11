Omoruyi one-hand needed

ROSENBERG — The Lamar Consolidated Mustangs put last week’s ‘Battle of the Berg’ performance behind them Thursday night with an emphatic 24-6 victory over Westbury.
Head Coach Kiah Johnson was happy to get last week’s 20-3 loss to Terry behind them with a commanding win.
To Johnson, it was relieving to see his team members recover mentally and physically from the tough outing against their rivals.
“We played great defensively and that’s the challenge I put in front of them,” Johnson said. “I wanted to see how we would rebound and come back from last week.”
Constant pressure doomed the Husky offense from gaining momentum.
Kayshawn Mayberry had a two sack night with Mavin Farris and Jason McCullough collaborating on another.
Farris earned his fifth sack through three games.
The Mustangs also forced two turnovers as Oscar Pedraza had an interception while Edwin Quaijada recovered a fumble.
It was important to Johnson that his defense ended the game with a statement.
“I told our kids at halftime that we are a dark horse defense and to be known you have to show people why I call you that,” Johnson said.
“I wanted them to leave their mark and define what a dark horse defense was all about and that’s how we came and how we finished.”
The offense was not perfect as Westbury earned opportunities to score with short fields thanks to a blocked punt in the first and an interception in the third.
“We still falter a little on offense and we still have things we need to work on,” Johnson said.
“We are not where we want to be or where we are projected to be so I’m still waiting on some of these guys to put the work in for the week and to show up.”
After a scoreless first, the Mustang offense exploded on back-to-back drives in the second quarter.
Wide receiver Simon Omoruyi broke away on a quick slant for a 60-yard TD reception for the first points of the game.
The next drive, quarterback Nathan Lowther connected on a deep ball to Omoruyi for a 70-yard touchdown connection to quickly go up 14-0.
The Mustangs controlled the game and drained the clock through the second half thanks to a 100-yard rushing game from Justin McCullough.
Quaijada added a 37-yard field goal with less than a minute remaining to win.
Westbury scored its six points off a four-yard quarterback draw from Ricky Golightly.
The lone scoring drive was set up by a jump ball catch from leading receiver Christopher Jones.
Jones finished with four grabs for 68 yards.
It was not a perfect evening for the Mustangs as the team drew eight penalties for 75 yards.
“It’s all about focus and discipline,” Johnson said.
“We have to keep that in mind when we approach the day and out to practice and how we finish it. We will put forth that effort this week.”
Lamar Consolidated moves to 2-1 for the season with its final nondistrict game coming on Friday at Stafford.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
