Omoruyi one-hand needed

Omoruyi one-hand needed

Simon Omoruyi snatches a pass en route to his 70-yard touchdown during the second quarter of Thursday’s game against Westbury.

 Herald photo by Rhonda Taormina

ROSENBERG — The Lamar Consolidated Mustangs put last week’s ‘Battle of the Berg’ performance behind them Thursday night with an emphatic 24-6 victory over Westbury.

Head Coach Kiah Johnson was happy to get last week’s 20-3 loss to Terry behind them with a commanding win.

To Johnson, it was relieving to see his team members recover mentally and physically from the tough outing against their rivals.

“We played great defensively and that’s the challenge I put in front of them,” Johnson said. “I wanted to see how we would rebound and come back from last week.”

Constant pressure doomed the Husky offense from gaining momentum.

Kayshawn Mayberry had a two sack night with Mavin Farris and Jason McCullough collaborating on another.

Farris earned his fifth sack through three games.

