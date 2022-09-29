 Skip to main content
Okafor setting up

Okafor setting up

Randle's Crystal Okafor sets up a kill attempt for Brooke Avery during Tuesday's match against Marshall.

 Herald Photo By Nick Irene

RICHMOND — The Randle Lady Lions made history on Tuesday night, securing the program’s first District 20-5A victory by besting Marshall, 3-1.

The 2022 season has been a trying one for the first-year Randle Lady Lions but on Tuesday, Head Coach Kristen Cavallo saw her team play up to its potential.

Tuesday’s match was a roller coaster of emotions for Cavallo as she watched her team come back from 21-13 down in the fourth set to clinch the win, 25-23.

“I wish that they could see themselves through my eyes,” Cavallo said. “Sometimes I feel like they don’t believe they are as good as they are. In the second set, we played like we did in practice.”

The first set was back-and-forth with Marshall winning 25-23.

Elana Douglas had four of her seven kills in the first.

The second set went as perfectly as it could as the Lady Lions won 25-1.

