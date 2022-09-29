Okafor setting up

RICHMOND — The Randle Lady Lions made history on Tuesday night, securing the program’s first District 20-5A victory by besting Marshall, 3-1.
The 2022 season has been a trying one for the first-year Randle Lady Lions but on Tuesday, Head Coach Kristen Cavallo saw her team play up to its potential.
Tuesday’s match was a roller coaster of emotions for Cavallo as she watched her team come back from 21-13 down in the fourth set to clinch the win, 25-23.
“I wish that they could see themselves through my eyes,” Cavallo said. “Sometimes I feel like they don’t believe they are as good as they are. In the second set, we played like we did in practice.”
The first set was back-and-forth with Marshall winning 25-23.
Elana Douglas had four of her seven kills in the first.
The second set went as perfectly as it could as the Lady Lions won 25-1.
Captain Brooke Avery was stellar, earning eight aces and two kills.
“Brooke is a special player,” Cavallo said. “She has been the lightning rod for us all year and she took the game in her hands and decided she was going to run with it.”
Crystal Okafor was a force at the net, blocking six.
The third set went back-and-forth again but it was Randle that closed out strong with a 25-17 advantage.
The fourth set looked to go the way of the second early on with a quick 4-0 lead for Randle.
However, Marshall rallied with a 21-9 run to potentially force a fifth set.
Cavallo sometimes struggled to keep her young team’s emotions in check for the remainder of the match.
“I knew the second set was going to hurt us,” Cavallo said. “It was too easy and we lost focus and we got too comfortable. Marshall is a very good serving team and if you let them back in it, they will take it. Hopefully, they learned what they are capable of on the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.”
Following a timeout, the Lady Lions returned on a 12-2 run to secure the win.
A proud Cavallo hopes the taste of success will carry over to the latter part of the season.
The win gives Randle its second of the year and the first district victory, a milestone Cavallo felt should’ve been conquered sooner.
“It’s bittersweet because we should’ve had a lot of first wins,” Cavallo said. “Confidence is a funny thing because you have to get comfortable winning before you can believe you can do it. These girls could’ve won a lot of matches this year but mentally weren’t there. Physically they have all the tools and skills of any other team.”
Randle moves to 2-17, 1-4 while Marshall drops to 2-13, 0-5.
The Lady Lions will host district co-leader Foster on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Marshall will hope to rebound at home this Friday against Willowridge at 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.