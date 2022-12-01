Ojiaku takes District 10-5A MVP

Running back Ashton Ojiaku took home the District MVP award after a stellar senior season where he rushed for 1,767 yards and 26 touchdowns.
Jayden Payne, Chase Canada, Luke Henderson, Dylan Apponey and JT Fayard won first-team all-district.
Dimitrius Godfrey, Nicholas Lopez, Christopher Gore, Ahmad Alchikhali, Kendall Stewart and Kyle Kearns received second-team honors.
Honorable mentions included Jalen Austin, Anthony Pocasangre, Griffin Vickery, Sorren Harry, Grayson Novicke, Jacob Riddle, Quenton Joseph, Konnor Hanks, Micah Linzy-Williams, Coleman Biggs, Avery Milligan, Christopher White, Anthony Mosely and Chijiokie Nwankwo.
Academic all-district honors were earned by Cedric Adjet, Jack Den Herder, Hayden Evett, Frank Hall, Ashton Leifrig, Jackson Lidisky, Mason Lidisky, Brayden McFadden, Avery Milligan, Walker Shultz, Coltin Welker, Landon Woods, Fayard, Gore, Henderson, Kearns, Lopez, Moseley, Novicke, Ojiaku, Stewart and Vickery.
The best season in Fulshear football history was made possible by the Charger roster’s vast array of talent.
The Chargers’ offense was led by Offensive District MVP Davion Godley, who finished his junior season with 2,118 yards and 24 touchdowns.
Seth Smith won Utility Player of the Year as the thundering fullback earned six scores — four rushing and two receiving.
The defense was solidified by sophomore and unanimous Newcomer of the Year Chance Bryant.
Michael “Oreo” Salako, Amare Bickham, Parker Williams, Jax Medica, Eamon Smalls, Calvion Hunter all earned first-team all-district.
Second-team honors went to William Okeke, Ryan Ferns, Jacob Sanders, Gavin Waits, Germany Williams, Joe Vasquez, Jacob Hoffart, and Sheldon Rice.
Honorable mentions included Jakob Collins, Ben McGown, Tate Struble, Patrick Broadway, Kaden Jones, Ty Powell, Zachery Nicholson, Will Herrmann, Zane Smith, Logan Hudson, Ry’Shaud Smith and Tyrelle Schilling.
Academic all-district included Malcolm Anderson, Deuce Barrington, John Clark, Koleton Faith, Arya Favakeh, Alex Gelsondorff, Will Hutchinson, Kaden Jones, Joey Mahoney, Mason Navarro, Zach Nicholson, Fares Othman, Isaiah Sandoval, August Pekar, Maverick Schomburg, Seth Smith, Zane Smith, Levi Spheeris, Koy Tollefson, Germany Williams, Parker Williams, Jayvion Williams, Vasquez, Waits, Struble, Schilling, Powell, Rice, Salako, Sanders, Okeke, McGown, Medica, Herrmann, Ferns, Collins, Bickham, Bryant and Hoffart.
Linebacker Juan Rodriguez and running back Marcus Townsend qualified for second-team all-district.
In a struggling season, Townsend provided a spark for the Ranger offense rushing for 430 yards with four touchdowns.
Rodriguez, on defense, earned a team-leading 83 tackles with a forced fumble and an interception in nine games.
Honorable mentions included quarterback Jason Cruz, running back Marvin Thomas, offensive linemen Johnte McCauley, Hector Sierra, Michael Cuevas, Jordan Cruz and Matthew Martinez, kickoff specialist Jayln Burton, lineman Cameron Lewis, defensive end Jordan Randle and defensive backs Hammed Masha, Keelin Perry, Jamare Williams, Kevin Handy and Justin Black.
Rangers to qualify for academic all-district included Draylyn Allen, Albert Campos, Tristan Castellano, Jason Cruz, Joshua Cruz, Omari Diaz, Cory Jiles, Brandon Ketchum, Cameron Lewis, Michael Louison, Angel Mendoza, Trumaine Mitchell, Calix Perry, Randle, Rodriguez, Caden Sanders, Cuevas, Martinez, Masha, Handy, McCauley, Sierra, Thomas and Williams.
