Ojiaku takes District 10-5A MVP

Foster running back Ashton Ojiaku won MVP honors in District 10-5A for his fantastic senior season.

 Herald Photo By Rhonda Taormina

FOSTER

Running back Ashton Ojiaku took home the District MVP award after a stellar senior season where he rushed for 1,767 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Jayden Payne, Chase Canada, Luke Henderson, Dylan Apponey and JT Fayard won first-team all-district.

Dimitrius Godfrey, Nicholas Lopez, Christopher Gore, Ahmad Alchikhali, Kendall Stewart and Kyle Kearns received second-team honors.

Honorable mentions included Jalen Austin, Anthony Pocasangre, Griffin Vickery, Sorren Harry, Grayson Novicke, Jacob Riddle, Quenton Joseph, Konnor Hanks, Micah Linzy-Williams, Coleman Biggs, Avery Milligan, Christopher White, Anthony Mosely and Chijiokie Nwankwo.

Academic all-district honors were earned by Cedric Adjet, Jack Den Herder, Hayden Evett, Frank Hall, Ashton Leifrig, Jackson Lidisky, Mason Lidisky, Brayden McFadden, Avery Milligan, Walker Shultz, Coltin Welker, Landon Woods, Fayard, Gore, Henderson, Kearns, Lopez, Moseley, Novicke, Ojiaku, Stewart and Vickery.

FULSHEAR

