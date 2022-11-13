Oh so close

KATY — The Fulshear Lady Chargers saw their season end in heartbreak Friday night as a slow start and a failed rally ended Fulshear’s season in the regional semifinals for the second straight season.
The Lady Chargers went through all of the emotions accompanied with a close playoff from frustration to elation.
However, the result at the Merrell Center was a valiant losing effort to the Lady Lions.
“It was still awesome to see us rally,” Zimmerman said. “We got to see a lot of kids who haven’t had a lot of chances go in and show what they were made of and did an awesome job. Avery Pruitt and Addison Lednicky both really stepped up and did a great job. It’s still disappointing to have a game plan and not execute it.”
Things started slowly for Fulshear as the Lady Lions didn’t trail in the first two sets.
Lake Creek’s Payton Woods controlled much of the Lions’ offense scoring 20 kills as the Lady Lions won the 25-16 and 25-19 to go up 2-0.
Zimmerman attributed the slow start to miscommunication and self-affiliated mistakes.
“We practiced flat yesterday and tonight and we say ‘we play like we practice’ and we let balls hit the ground untouched and weren’t communicating,” Zimmerman said. “It never was a lack of effort but we had a lack of focus. We saw on film what Lake Creek can do and we didn’t do our jobs.”
The Fulshear rally was led by sophomore Bailey Warren who proved again that she is amongst the best in the state with 26 kills.
The Lady Chargers won the next two sets, 25-19 and 25-20 to bring the match to the fifth and final set.
Zimmerman credited the defense’s improvement and the girls’ resilience.
“Our communication and our energy got better as the match went along,” Zimmerman said. “When we are playing well, we are very hard to beat but we just couldn’t take control. We didn’t pass well enough but got better in the later sets and made adjustments.”
The Lady Chargers fell back into old habits in the fifth set, losing 15-8.
Fulshear ends its 2022 season as District 20-5A champions at 32-10 but with a bright future.
“Most of our starters were sophomores so the amount of growth is hard to fathom,” Zimmerman said. “They are going to be so good and they are still learning along the way. They have the athleticism and skills but they learned about leadership and they will learn from this game.”
Lastly, Zimmerman tearfully said goodbye to her six seniors, Addison Carter, Victoria Powell, Olivia Drayden, Rachel Nordt, Hayleigh Kuhn and Arielis Ponce, for their contributions and memories they have given to the program.
“They are a special group where some played a lot and some didn’t as much but they all found their unique way of contributing,” Zimmerman said. “Addison tore her ACL last year and worked to come back. Ari busts her butt to help the team as a quiet leader. Hayleigh doesn’t get in a lot but is one of the most positive people I’ve ever known in my life. Victoria, Olivia and Rachel all work and help the younger ones so much. I don’t know if I’ll ever have a senior class like this one.”
