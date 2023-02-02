 Skip to main content
Nwora scores 2

RICHMOND — The Lady Lions are one game out of the playoffs with two to go after defeating Lamar Consolidated on Tuesday, 52-31.

Despite coming into Tuesday with losing records in District 20-5A, Randle and Lamar Consolidated each had a chance to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win.

Foster’s win against Kempner on Tuesday meant that the winner would be just one game behind the Lady Cougars for the district’s fourth and final playoff spot.

The Lady Lions played with a postseason mentality by starting fast and finishing strong.

Randle put 20 points on the board in the first quarter and led the rest of the way over Lamar.

In the fourth quarter, Randle’s defense held Lamar to just one point in the final eight minutes.

Randle Head Coach Christy Westbrooks felt the Lady Lions needed to lead early.

