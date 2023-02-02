Nwora scores 2

RICHMOND — The Lady Lions are one game out of the playoffs with two to go after defeating Lamar Consolidated on Tuesday, 52-31.
Despite coming into Tuesday with losing records in District 20-5A, Randle and Lamar Consolidated each had a chance to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win.
Foster’s win against Kempner on Tuesday meant that the winner would be just one game behind the Lady Cougars for the district’s fourth and final playoff spot.
The Lady Lions played with a postseason mentality by starting fast and finishing strong.
Randle put 20 points on the board in the first quarter and led the rest of the way over Lamar.
In the fourth quarter, Randle’s defense held Lamar to just one point in the final eight minutes.
Randle Head Coach Christy Westbrooks felt the Lady Lions needed to lead early.
“It was very important to get to that great start,” Westbrooks said. “I get nervous when we fall behind by like six or 10 and have to fight back. I knew when we jumped up, we would be good. It’s hard to come from behind when you don’t have a senior.”
Ifemena Nwora had a big night for the Lady Lions, scoring 16 points.
Jolissa King scored 12, Jaziel King scored seven, Madison Thompson scored five, Madison Brown and N’Tai Teague scored four each, Gabby Ellis scored three, and Lauren Burns scored one point for Randle.
Due to the season split with Kempner, it only takes a little for Westbrooks to keep her young players motivated to clinch a playoff berth in their inaugural season.
“They keep their confidence up no matter what,” Westbrooks said. “They understand the bigger picture. We know there are tough teams who are bigger than us, but we are going to be hard to beat, and we wanted to show that work. We are the new kids on the block, so we knew this game was big. If we aren’t playing for playoffs, what are we playing for?”
Kaylani Nichols was a bright spot for the Lady Mustangs with a 14-point performance.
Other Lamar scorers included Aubrey Edwards (6), Dezarae Rodgers (5), Ayanna Johnson (4) and Sanaa Castilow (2).
The Lady Lions moved to 5-7 in the district while sending the Lady Mustangs to 4-8.
Randle will travel to Marshall while Lamar Consolidated hosts Willowridge.
Both games will tip off at 7 p.m.
On Tuesday, the Lady Falcons crushed the Lady Cougars to keep their district title hopes alive.
The Lady Falcons move to 11-1 — one game behind Fulshear for the district lead.
Foster looks to extend its five-game winning streak at Terry on Friday at 7 p.m.
FULSHEAR 76, WILLOWRIDGE 27
The Lady Chargers remained unbeaten in District 20-5A after destroying Willowridge on Tuesday.
The Lady Chargers remain at the district’s top at 12-0.
Fulshear has now won 10-in-a-row and will look to stay hot against Kempner on Friday at 7 p.m.
EL CAMPO 50, NEEDVILLE 45
The Lady Jays were close to snapping their 14-game losing streak, but El Campo held onto the win on Tuesday.
Needville continues to search for its first district win of the season on Friday at home against Sealy.
Tipoff is set for 5:45 p.m.
