Nichols dribbles

It was a celebratory night for the Fulshear Lady Chargers as they scored more than 100 points for the first time ever in a game.
Ruke Ogbevire led scoring with 20 points, followed by Ese Ogbevire’s 19, Kennedy Hill’s 16, Campbell Hill’s 13, Kimora Lopez’s 13 and Jada Morgan’s 10.
The Ogbevire sisters also combined for 17 steals of the Rangers.
Morgan hauled in 11 rebounds and Sophia Semmler brought in seven.
The Lady Chargers are now 3-0, 15-3 while Terry is now 1-3, 3-11.
Terry will try to snap its three-game skid at Iowa Colony on Tuesday, while Fulshear will look to extend its five-game winning streak in tournament action on Tuesday.
LAMAR CONSOLIDATED 40, MARSHALL 31
The Lady Mustangs enjoyed a five-on-two advantage against the foul-ridden Marshall Lady Buffs in Tuesday’s first district win.
Lamar Consolidated snapped its eight-game losing streak with a 20-point fourth quarter after a sloppy start.
The Lady Mustangs scored just eight points in the first half before the teamwork began to gel in the second half.
“We played together a little better, not much but a little better,” Head Coach Gevenia Carter said. “We were able to move the ball better, attack the gaps and it changed the game for us for sure.”
Aubree Jones and Kaylani Nichols tied as the Lady Mustangs’ top scorers at 11 points each.
The win improves Lamar to 1-2, 3-14.
“To get the district win, it’s good we got it,” Carter said. “We still have a lot of room to grow and things to work on. It sucks that we have a break now instead of being able to build on our momentum but it’s good to win with the rough start we have had.”
FOSTER 46, WILLOWRIDGE 32
The Foster Lady Falcons have begun the district season 3-0 after dispatching Willowridge on Tuesday.
The Lady Falcons will be in tournament action beginning on Tuesday.
The Randle Lady Lions won their first district game in program history after knocking off Kempner on Tuesday.
Randle’s win moves it to 1-2, 11-7 and drops Kempner to 2-1, 4-8.
The Lady Lions will return to action on Jan. 3 to host Fulshear.
The Travis Lady Tigers escaped with a two-point win against visiting Humble on Monday.
Travis improved to 1-3, 4-13.
Travis will visit Cypress Woods at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Brazos Lady Cougars could not overcome 18 steals as Boling defeated Brazos on Monday.
Brazos falls to 1-2, 4-7.
The Lady Cougars will be in tournament action on Wednesday.
