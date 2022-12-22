Nichols dribbles

 Skip to main content
Lamar Consolidated’s Kaylani Nichols evades the Marshall defender during Tuesday’s game.

 Herald Photo By Nick Irene

FULSHEAR 108, TERRY 22

It was a celebratory night for the Fulshear Lady Chargers as they scored more than 100 points for the first time ever in a game.

Ruke Ogbevire led scoring with 20 points, followed by Ese Ogbevire’s 19, Kennedy Hill’s 16, Campbell Hill’s 13, Kimora Lopez’s 13 and Jada Morgan’s 10.

The Ogbevire sisters also combined for 17 steals of the Rangers.

Morgan hauled in 11 rebounds and Sophia Semmler brought in seven.

The Lady Chargers are now 3-0, 15-3 while Terry is now 1-3, 3-11.

Terry will try to snap its three-game skid at Iowa Colony on Tuesday, while Fulshear will look to extend its five-game winning streak in tournament action on Tuesday.

