Newcomer of the yearFirst team offenseSecond Team DefenseFirst team offenseSecond team offenseSecond team defenseSecond team defenseSecond team offense

The Needville High School football team was extremely young during the 2021 season, resulting in both growing pains and bright spots. This fact was reflected in the District 12-4A Division I all-district team.
Freshman running back Da’Shawn Burton was named the newcomer of the year. Burton had 1,123 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 16 carries.
Senior quarterback Bryce Nirider and senior wide receiver Blake Maresh were named to the first-team offense.
Nirider had 2,103 total yards this season, including 1,210 passing yards and 21 total touchdowns. Maresh had 505 yards and two touchdowns on 32 receptions.
Sophomore wide receiver Alex Coffin and senior offensive lineman Eddie Jones were named to the second team.
Coffin had 12 receptions for 287 yards and three touchdowns and added 200 kick-return yards.
Sophomore linebacker Camden Babcock, sophomore linebacker Hunter Brewster and sophomore Alex Coffin were named to the second-team defense.
Babcock had 34 tackles, 10 solo tackles, four sacks, four passes defended and two fumbles caused. Brewster had 96 tackles, 22 solo tackles, one sack, two passes defended and two fumbles caused.
Coffin had 29 tackles including eight solo tackles, two interceptions, two passes defended, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.
Sophomore punter Camden Babcock was named to the second-team special teams. Babcock averaged 32.8 yards per punt, and he had a long of 43 yards and two punts inside the 20-yard line.
Needville finished with a 3-7 record overall and a 1-4 record in district play.
Pride of the Spartans
Stafford finished second overall in the 12-4A DI standings with a 4-1 record and a 7-5 record overall. Senior defensive end Isaiah Bogerty was named co-defensive player of the year with El Campo senior linebacker Jacob Lopez.
Bogerty had 107 tackles, 11 sacks, four interceptions and a forced fumble.
Junior quarterback Brayden Batiste, sophomore running back Jamaal Wiley, senior wide receiver Jordan Barrett, senior tight end Quardale Patt, senior offensive lineman Nya Mack and senior offensive lineman Braylon Rideau were named to the first-team offense.
Batiste had 1,559 total yards of offense including 1,079 passing yards and 23 total touchdowns. Wiley had 1,205 total yards and 17 touchdowns.
Barrett had 24 catches for 338 yards and four touchdowns.
Junior defensive end Andrew Huff, junior linebacker Braylen Collins, junior linebacker Dylland McClendon, junior linebacker Juluis Nealey, senior linebacker Nicolas Rideau, senior defensive tackle Quardale Patt, senior defensive tackle Zephaniah Uta, senior cornerback Jermiah Sanders, junior cornerback Chase Williams and junior safety Ashton Miller were named to the first-team defense.
Huff had 67 tackles, three sacks and three forced fumbles. Collins had 46 tackles, three interceptions and one sack.
McClendon had 38 tackles, two caused fumbles and one interception. Nealey had 62 tackles, 39 solo tackles and one sack.
Rideau had 39 tackles, 28 solo tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles. Pat had 44 tackles, 36 tackles, three sacks and one interception.
Uta had 36 tackles, 20 solo tackles and two sacks. Sanders had 35 tackles, 25 solo tackles and five passes deflected. Williams had 35 tackles, 30 solo tackles and one interception.
Miller had 65 tackles, 52 solo tackles and two interceptions.
Sophomore running back Terrance Woods, senior wide receiver Terrance Lewis and junior offensive lineman John Longoria were named to the second-team offense.
Woods had 522 all-purpose yards including 415 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. Lewis caught nine passes for 152 yards and three touchdowns.
Sophomore safety Chris Holland was named to the second-team defense.
Holland had 11 tackles and two fumble recoveries.
Junior punter Brayden Batiste was named first-team special teams, and he averaged 31 yards per punt. He punt for 1,055 total yards including seven punts inside the 20-yard line.
Top awards
El Campo took four of the top spots on the 12-4A DI all-district team after going 11-2 overall and 5-0 in district play to capture the district title.
Junior running back Rueben Owens was named the all-district MVP.
Owens finished the year with 2,989 yards and 46 touchdowns rushing.
Senior linebacker Jacob Lopez was named co-defensive player of the year with Stafford senior defensive end Isaiah Bogerty.
Lopez collected 87 tackles, two sacks and four fumble recoveries.
Senior tackle Kerry North was named lineman of the year. Senior defensive back/running back De’Koreyus Ward and junior linebacker Hal Erwin were named co-utility player of the year.
Ward had 878 all-purpose yards of offense including 400 yards rushing, and he also had an interception on defense.
