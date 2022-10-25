New York and Charlotte square off in conference matchup

Charlotte Hornets (2-1, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (2-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference)
New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes New York and Charlotte square off.
New York finished 37-45 overall and 22-30 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Knicks averaged 106.5 points per game while shooting 43.7% from the field and 35.7% from behind the arc last season.
Charlotte finished 43-39 overall and 27-25 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Hornets averaged 115.3 points per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range last season.
INJURIES: Knicks: Quentin Grimes: out (foot).
Hornets: Terry Rozier: day to day (ankle), LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Cody Martin: day to day (quad).
