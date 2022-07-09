Needville wins Texas East Section 4 Major Softball Championship

NEEDVILLE — The Needville Major All-Stars put on their blue cowboy hats and danced to “Copperhead Road” after the softball team danced circles around the competition at the Texas East Section 4 Tournament.
Needville earned its sectional banner Friday in Needville with a 15-2 victory over New Braunfels.
The future Lady Jays advance to play in the Texas East state tournament next weekend in El Campo. Needville will play against the Section 2 champion on Friday.
After Avery Dees escaped two runners on bases with no outs in the first inning, Needville got to work on offense.
Lexi Schwenke (single), Kelsey Chumchal (walk) and Grayson Mixon (walk) quickly loaded the bases with no outs.
Addison Kieth helped bring two runners home with a single to left field before Chaise Roehling walked to reload the bases.
Carsyn Hill and Olivia Search each hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring two runs.
Dees kept the rally going with a single to left field to clear the bases.
Needville led 7-0 after the first frame.
Dees kept New Braunfels in check in the second inning after one walk, collecting two groundouts and a strikeout.
Maddie Gibbs collected a single, and Roehling reached on a fielder’s choice, but Needville couldn’t get the offense rolling in the second.
New Braunfels scored two after a bases-loaded double in the third inning.
The minor offensive outburst by the visiting team was answered with eight more runs by Needville.
The future Lady Jays sent 11 batters to the plate to collect four hits and five walks.
Dees and Schwenke put runners on the corners with a pair of singles.
Chumchal loaded the bases with a walk, and Mixon forced home a run with another free pass.
Gibbs made it 9-2 with a five-pitch walk.
Riley Toon single to center field to make it 10-2.
Mixon scored on a passed ball. Kenadi Hall and Dees collected two more walks to plate another run at 12-2.
Schwenke finished the inning with a bang; she hit a triple to left field to clear the bases before being thrown out at home, attempting for the inside-the-park home run.
New Braunfels collected a hit in the fourth inning, but Dees finished the game with three grounds outs.
Schwenke had three hits and three RBIs in the leadoff spot. Dees was 2-for-2 with two RBIs; she also allowed two unearned runs on three hits over four innings — striking out four and walking two.
