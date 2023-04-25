 Skip to main content
Needville wins 24-4A crown

NAVASOTA - The Blue Jays clinched the District 25-4A title after defeating Navasota 2-1 on Friday for the team’s second-straight crown.

Ryan Rodriguez’s 85-pitch outing on the mound led the Jays to secure a district championship.

Rodriguez allowed one run in the first and struck out eight while giving up five hits and one walk.

Cade Meuth put the Jays on the board in the third inning following an RBI double to tie the game at one.

Kyson Vacek scored off a wild pitch in the fourth for the go-ahead run.

Needville ends the 2023 regular season campaign at 10-2, 20-5.

LAMAR CONSOLIDATED 9, WILLOWRIDGE 6

