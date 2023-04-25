Needville wins 24-4A crown

NAVASOTA - The Blue Jays clinched the District 25-4A title after defeating Navasota 2-1 on Friday for the team’s second-straight crown.
Ryan Rodriguez’s 85-pitch outing on the mound led the Jays to secure a district championship.
Rodriguez allowed one run in the first and struck out eight while giving up five hits and one walk.
Cade Meuth put the Jays on the board in the third inning following an RBI double to tie the game at one.
Kyson Vacek scored off a wild pitch in the fourth for the go-ahead run.
Needville ends the 2023 regular season campaign at 10-2, 20-5.
LAMAR CONSOLIDATED 9, WILLOWRIDGE 6
ROSENBERG - The Mustangs outhit the Eagles 13-3 in Lamar Consolidated’s 9-6 win over Willowridge to complete the season sweep.
Pitcher Jonathan Anders allowed four unearned runs and one hit over 5.1 innings with 14 strikeouts.
Lamar swept a series for the second time this season by scoring in every inning but one in Friday’s victory.
After the Mustangs fell behind in the first inning, 1-0, Jacob Hinski singled in a run and Alejandro Ruales’s groundout brought home Tylan Hill.
The Mustangs would score five-straight runs from the third through the sixth.
Hinski led with two RBIs, while single runs were earned by Ruales, Hill, Callen Hall and Joshua Cornejo.
The Mustangs improved to 8-4, 11-15-1 as the No. 3 seed in District 20-5A.
Lamar ends the regular season with a two-game homestand against Kempner, whose playoff hopes are still alive.
MISSOURI CITY - The Lions kept their playoff chances in play on Friday after hitting 17 in the 15-5 win over Marshall.
Cristian Elizondo led with three RBIs, two coming from Ryan Gonzales and Ray Rodriguez and single runs by Paul Toland, Lorenzo Coronado and Cedrick McClintock.
Matthew Lutanno received the start on the mound and threw four innings, allowing two hits, four walks and two runs with six Ks.
Matthew Mixon, Logan Morales and Gonzales closed the win with three combined innings with six more strikeouts.
Randle remains a game back of Terry for the final playoff spot in District 24-5A at 5-7, 7-16.
The Lions can unseat the Rangers, beginning their head-to-head series on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Terry High School.
FULSHEAR - Collin Cobb threw seven shutout innings to keep the Chargers unbeaten in District 24-5A ahead of their clash with Foster this week.
Kempner mustered just two hits and struck out 13 times against Cobb.
Lane Arroyos hit an RBI double in the third to put the Chargers up 1-0.
Fulshear extended its lead to 3-0 following a groundout RBI by Ty Powell and a single RBI from H Nedd.
The fifth inning saw the lead increase to 4-0 after Matthew McCollum’s groundout allowed Powell to score.
Arroyos connected with his second RBI of the evening and Caven Fuentes hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth.
The Chargers are now 12-0, 21-7-1 with Foster one game back of the district lead.
The first game will be Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Fulshear.
RICHMOND - Jack Braswell’s two RBIs were the difference in George Ranch’s 4-2 win against Dulles on Friday.
A line drive single to right field allowed Cody Ford and Brady Duque to score and take the early lead over the struggling Vikings.
The Longhorn lead increased to 3-0 following #15 crossing home due to a wild pitch.
Ford singled the final run home after a groundball passed the infield toward left.
George Ranch wins its third-in-a-row and is comfortably in the No. 2 seed of District 20-6A at 10-5, 16-14-2.
The season finale will be at Elkins on Friday at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.