 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Needville to play for U.S. championship

  • 0

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — Northwest Seattle, Washington was supposed to be the one to stop the Southwest Needville Little League 12U magical run at the Little League World Series at Lamade Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Instead because of some late heroic plays the dream scenario for Needville has now reached the U.S. Championship game after taking care of Seattle, 1-0 in nine innings.

“Luckily I am a pretty low key guy at least on the outside,” Southwest manager Andy McRae said afterwards. “But for sure after what I just saw my blood pressure was flowing in there.”

Tied up at 0-0 going into the top of the ninth with a runner at second base to start the inning, once again the Needville Little Leaguers just found a way. The same way they did against Mid-Atlantic (2-1), Midwest (6-2) and West (3-1) in their previous three wins.

A perfect bunt toward the third base side by Jagger McRae started things out in that top of the ninth as he beat the throw to first base leaving runners on the corners. With one out, DJ Jablonski was intentionally walked loading up the bases for the fifth time in the game for Needville. This time Easton Ondruch stepped to the plate launching a fly ball on his first pitch to right field driving in the lone run that was going to be sufficient enough.

“Afterwards I think the boys were just happy to be relieved, but mostly they were just excited with so many people circled around them and just cheering them,” Andy McRae said. “It was just a great environment to be in.”

But Seattle kept it interesting in the bottom half by putting runners on second and third base with two outs. At the bottom of the order with Sam Santos at the plate and Ondruch on the mound the No. 12 hitter on their lineup hit a ball up the middle. However Needville shortstop Dalyn Martin had a radar on it scooping the ball and then making a complete turnaround to get the ball to first base on time.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.