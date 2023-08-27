Needville to play for U.S. championship

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — Northwest Seattle, Washington was supposed to be the one to stop the Southwest Needville Little League 12U magical run at the Little League World Series at Lamade Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.
Instead because of some late heroic plays the dream scenario for Needville has now reached the U.S. Championship game after taking care of Seattle, 1-0 in nine innings.
“Luckily I am a pretty low key guy at least on the outside,” Southwest manager Andy McRae said afterwards. “But for sure after what I just saw my blood pressure was flowing in there.”
Tied up at 0-0 going into the top of the ninth with a runner at second base to start the inning, once again the Needville Little Leaguers just found a way. The same way they did against Mid-Atlantic (2-1), Midwest (6-2) and West (3-1) in their previous three wins.
A perfect bunt toward the third base side by Jagger McRae started things out in that top of the ninth as he beat the throw to first base leaving runners on the corners. With one out, DJ Jablonski was intentionally walked loading up the bases for the fifth time in the game for Needville. This time Easton Ondruch stepped to the plate launching a fly ball on his first pitch to right field driving in the lone run that was going to be sufficient enough.
“Afterwards I think the boys were just happy to be relieved, but mostly they were just excited with so many people circled around them and just cheering them,” Andy McRae said. “It was just a great environment to be in.”
But Seattle kept it interesting in the bottom half by putting runners on second and third base with two outs. At the bottom of the order with Sam Santos at the plate and Ondruch on the mound the No. 12 hitter on their lineup hit a ball up the middle. However Needville shortstop Dalyn Martin had a radar on it scooping the ball and then making a complete turnaround to get the ball to first base on time.
“Ain’t that crazy, Needville, Texas is in the U.S. Little League Championship game,” McRae said. “This is like a movie.”
Emotions spilled onto the field after the game as the Southwest team once again pushed back on all detractors to go up against El Segundo, California from the West region for the second time in the tournament. They played on Saturday with the winner advancing to the Little League World Series championship game against an international squad.
“This is another game where I could look back and say that maybe I could have done something differently,” Andy McRae said. “But this was just an exciting game to be in. I think for me it’s the best game that I’ve ever been involved in, because of the magnitude of it.”
Northwest came into it with a16-2 run differential after the first two games and a starting pitcher, Larson Eng who would get into a pitching dual with Needville’s Easton Benge from the start. Through the first four innings Eng had eight strikeouts, with Benge getting six. Each of the pitchers had also allowed a hit along and stranded three runners on base.
In the bottom of the fifth a tremendous play by Ondruch in center field kept Northwest off the scoreboard. There were runners on first and second base when Brooks Shewey hit a rope up the middle as Eng, who was at second base headed home, but Ondruch’s throw home to Jablonski beat him to the plate with a perfect tag.
Northwest’s defense answered back by stranding nine Southwest runners from the sixth to ninth innings.
Eng exited the game after surpassing 85 pitches in the sixth with 9 strikeouts, four hits and a walk.
“We were trying to run their pitcher’s pitch count up and I think for us it was either the second or third time through the order where we hit the ball hard on him,” Andy McRae said.
This time it was Seattle’s turn on defense when in the top of the sixth with the bases loaded for Southwest, Martin got ahold of a pitch that shot out to center field and certainly looked like it was going to do damage, until Shewey tracked it down with a leap at the end for a beautiful grab for the final out.
Southwest kept putting the pressure on Northwest as they walked the first three batters in the top of the seventh with no outs. But Northwest once again came through with three consecutive strikeouts.
“There were a couple of times that I said what is happening, because we had the bases loaded three times and we couldn’t get a run across,” Andy McRae said. “Then when we had the bases loaded with no outs, I still didn’t know how we didn’t score. It was nuts.”
Benge finished up his run in the bottom of the seventh with 10 strikeouts, three hits and two walks. Another big outing for the pitching staff which has been paramount for them in this Little League Series.
The last time a Texas team made it to the U.S. Championship was in 2017. Only two out Texas teams have ever won the Little League Series championship, 1966 with Westbury from Houston and the Nationals in 1950 also from the Houston area.
Here comes Southwest Needville.
