Needville TeamRaven

NEEDVILLE - Another year brings another dominant performance by Needville Little League in clinching the District 36 Area-2 title.
Needville cruised to a 12-0 victory over the Angleton All Stars, securing yet another area championship.
The game concluded in just five innings, with Needville out-hitting Angleton 10-2.
DJ Jablonski and Jagger McRae had impressive multi-hit performances, while Easton Benge and Easton Ondruch stood out with two RBIs each. Jagger McRae and Cade Hammonds also contributed by bringing runners home.
Ondruch and Jablonski capitalized on wild pitches to score, while Benge, Jagger McRae, and Jayson Arispe crossed home plate on passed balls.
Manager Andy McRae attributed their success to the deep lineup, which consistently propelled them ahead in all their weekend games.
“We have a really deep team,” Coach McRae said. “Our 12 kids can all hit and they show it. We had six different kids hit home runs during this stretch, so that sounds like the depth of our lineup.”
McRae commended his three pitchers, Arispe, Benge, and Hammonds, who delivered five scoreless innings collectively.
“Our pitchers consistently throw strikes, and that’s crucial for success,” McRae stated.
Despite being solid favorites following their second consecutive trip to the Intermediate Little League World Series last year, Coach McRae emphasized that his young team remained focused and never complacent.
“It’s always important to get through the first step and that’s what this was,” Coach McRae said. “We don’t expect anything. We play every game like a championship game and show what we got.”
Needville’s path to the area championship involved a 12-2 triumph over Angleton on Friday and a commanding 23-0 victory against Alvin on Saturday.
Next on Needville’s journey back to the Little League World Series is a showdown against the Lamar All Stars at Seabourne Creek Sports Complex in Rosenberg.
The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday.
“We are going back to work and practicing each day,” Coach McRae said. “These kids have played a lot of all-star games since they were 10 and never not been ready. We don’t always come out on top but we are always ready.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.