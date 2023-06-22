 Skip to main content
Needville TeamRaven

Needville Team

The Needville Little League All Stars captured the District 36-Area 2 Championship on Monday. The team is Cade Hammonds, Colton Georgi, Jayson Arispe, Easton Ondruch, Daylin Martin, Michael Raven, Easton Benge, Corbin Riddle, Jakolby White, Jagger McRae, DJ Jablonski and Heath Fillip.

 Herald Photo By Nick Irene

NEEDVILLE - Another year brings another dominant performance by Needville Little League in clinching the District 36 Area-2 title.

Needville cruised to a 12-0 victory over the Angleton All Stars, securing yet another area championship.

The game concluded in just five innings, with Needville out-hitting Angleton 10-2.

DJ Jablonski and Jagger McRae had impressive multi-hit performances, while Easton Benge and Easton Ondruch stood out with two RBIs each. Jagger McRae and Cade Hammonds also contributed by bringing runners home.

Ondruch and Jablonski capitalized on wild pitches to score, while Benge, Jagger McRae, and Jayson Arispe crossed home plate on passed balls.

Manager Andy McRae attributed their success to the deep lineup, which consistently propelled them ahead in all their weekend games.

“We have a really deep team,” Coach McRae said. “Our 12 kids can all hit and they show it. We had six different kids hit home runs during this stretch, so that sounds like the depth of our lineup.”

