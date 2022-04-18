Needville takes its best swing at regionals

The nine Needville High School varsity tennis regional qualifiers traveled to Corpus Christi for the 4A Region 4 Tennis Tournament, held on April 13-14. Congratulations to all the players involved for their tenacity and sportsmanship throughout this season and tournament.
The results are as follows:
In girls’ singles, district champion and senior at Needville High School, Sofia Orellana, dominated in the round of 16, posting a 6-1,6-1 victory over CC Miller. Unfortunately, in the quarter-finals, Orellana had to default during the second set due to heat and dehydration issues to Devine 2-6, 2-5 (default/health).
Also, in girl’s singles, District 2nd Place medalist and senior, Devany Garza, lost a heartbreaker to Raymondville 5-7, 3-6.
In boy’s singles, district champion and junior, Jaden Watson, pulled out a very close contest against Pleasanton 6-3, 6-4. Then in the quarters, he met his match and fell to Ulvade 0-6, 0-6.
In boy’s doubles, district 2nd Place duo, juniors Jared Taylor and Tyler Wleczyk, ran into a very experienced team from Devine, losing 0-6,0-6.
In girls’ doubles, district champions, senior Bailey Malone and junior Liz Rosales, were overcome by Tuloso Midway 0-6,0-6.
In mixed doubles, District 2nd Place tandem, sophomore twins Lilly and Luke Slawinski, fell to experienced players from LaVernia 0-6, 0-6.
