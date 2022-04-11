Needville sweeps 25-4A spring tennis tournament

The District 25-4A spring tennis tournament was held March 30-31 at Brazoswood and Brazosport high schools. Congratulations to all of the Needville High School players on the varsity, junior varsity, and freshmen squads for a splendid display of tennis talent and sportsmanship, under the direction of Head Coach Allison Rouse and Assistant Coach Michael Gazaway. In combined efforts, Needville took home the following team award plaques: varsity girls’ team champion, varsity boys’ team Champion, JV boys’ team champion, and JV girls’ team champion.
Best wishes to the 9 varsity regional qualifiers who medaled and are advancing to the UIL Regional 4A Region 4 Tennis Tournament to be held on April 13-14 in Corpus Christi. They are Varsity Girls’ Singles 1st Place- Sofia Orrellana and 2nd Place- Devany Garza, Varsity Boys’ Singles 1st Place-Jaden Watson, Varsity Girls’ Doubles 1st Place- Bailey Malone, Liz Rosales, Varsity Boys’ Doubles 2nd Place- Jared Taylor and Tyler Wleczyk, and Varsity Mixed Doubles 2nd Place- Lilly Slawinski and Luke Slawinski.
Varsity Girls’ Singles created quite a bit of excitement for the Needville players. Needville No. 1 and first seed, Sofia Orellana, had a bye in the quarter-finals and conquered a Brazosport player 6-1,6-1 in the semis. On the bottom half of the draw, Needville No. 2 and second seed, Devany Garza, cruised through the quarter-finals 6-1, 6-0 against Columbia HS. In the semis, Garza fought and overcame another Brazosport player with a close second set 6-1, 7-6 (TB 7-4). The final was a battle between the Needville teammates with Sofia Orellana posting the win 6-2, 6-1 and securing the 1st Place medal. Garza earned the 2nd Place medal with a playback victory of 6-1, 6-0 over the Brazosport player who lost to Orellana but won the playoff for 3rd against her own teammate.
In Varsity Boys’ Singles, Needville No. 1 and first seed, Jaden Watson, had a bye in the first round and posted the win over Columbia 6-4, 6-2 in the quarter-finals. In the semis, Watson scored a hard-fought victory over Stafford 2-6, 6-2, 6-0. Then Watson earned the 1st Place medal with a solid win against Sweeny 6-2, 6-2. Needville No. 2, Clay Nesvadba, had a bye in his first round. Then he was defeated in the quarter-finals by Bay City in a close contest 4-6, 4-6.
Needville No. 1 seasoned teammates, Bailey Malone and Liz Rosales, were seeded second in Varsity Girls’ Doubles and had a bye in the quarter-final round. Malone/Rosales won in a competitive semi against Columbia No. 2 6-3, 6-4. In the finals, they were victorious over Columbia No. 1 6-4, 6-1, earning 1st Place medals. Needville No. 2 duo, Dominique Blomstrom and Lita Meyer, scored a solid win over one Brazosport team 6-1, 6-2 in the quarter-finals. Then they lost in a fierce fight to Columbia No. 1 6-4, 4-6, 4-6 in the semis. In the playoff for 3rd, Blomstrom/Meyer lost another close contest 4-6, 4-6 to Columbia No. 2, coming in 4th Place.
In Varsity Boys’ Doubles, Needville No. 1 duo, Jared Taylor and Tyler Wleczyk, soared over Brazosport No. 2 6-0, 6-0 in the quarter-finals. In the semis they beat Columbia No. 1 6-2,6-2. Then Taylor/Wleczyk were defeated in the final round by the first seeds, Brazosport No. 1, 2-6, 4-6, securing 2nd Place medals with no playback required. Needville No. 2 teammates, Hunter Wright and Lane Nicely, posted an exciting win in their quarter-final match 6-4, 6-3 against Bay City. Then they battled hard but lost in the semis to Brazosport No. 1 5-7, 0-6. In the playoff for 3rd, Wright/Nicely lost a fierce fight versus Columbia No. 1 5-7, 2-6, coming in 4th Place.
Finally, the Needville tandem team of Luke Slawinski and Lilly Slawinski found success in the Varsity Mixed Doubles bracket. They defeated Columbia No. 1 6-2, 6-4 in the quarter-finals. Then the Slawinski twins pulled out a close contest over Brazosport in the semis 7-6 (TB 7-4), 2-6, 6-3. In the finals, they fell to Columbia No. 2 2-6, 5-7, and secured the 2nd Place medals by winning an exciting playback match against Stafford 6-4, 6-4.
The following players from the JV and Freshmen divisions brought home medals. The JV Girls’ Singles Champion was Morgan Moore and 2nd Place medalist was teammate Me’Chale Mayberry. The JV Boys’ Singles Champion was Josiah Joplin and 2nd Place medalist was Kiegan Sneath. 2nd Place medalists in JV Boys’ Doubles were Brett Harrison and Colton Oliver. 2nd Place medalists in JV Mixed Doubles were Wyatt Bennett and Kaylie Garza. In JV Girls’ Doubles, Emily Garcia and Joselin Reyes came in 4th Place. 1st Place Champions in Freshmen Boys’ Doubles were Andrew Wright and Matthew Chilek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.