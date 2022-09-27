Needville struggles at Stafford; Foster smothers Friendswood

The Stafford Spartans scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to run away with a 34-7 victory against Needville in Friday night’s District 12-4A opener at Spartan Stadium.
The Blue Jay offense was stuck in neutral Friday night as the visitors only converted nine first downs and fumbled six times.
The Spartan defense was one of the few to contain Needville running back Da’Shawn Burton. The sophomore was held to 29 yards on 17 carries with one catch for six yards. Despite this, Needville kept it manageable through three quarters.
Quarterback Brayden Batiste had a big day for the Spartans by scoring two touchdowns. Batiste put the Spartans up first with a touchdown in the second quarter.
The Spartan defense followed with a 25-yard fumble return for a touchdown less than a minute before halftime. Burton put the Jays back in the game to end the third quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run to trim the lead 13-7.
The Needville defense gave the offense extra possessions with three interceptions.
Keilan Sweeny picked off a pair while Braydn Gilliam had one interception.
The Spartans finished with 21 unanswered in the fourth quarter to win their third in a row.
Harold Kidd II scored on a 12-yard touchdown run, Batiste scored his second touchdown and Kamare Shorts scored off a 21-yard run.
Stafford finished with 352 yards compared to Needville’s 191. The Spartans move to 4-1, 1-0 and Needville falls to 3-2, 0-1.
The Jays will host Brazosport this Friday while Stafford visits Iowa Colony on Thursday.
FOSTER 41, FRIENDSWOOD 0
Foster matched last year’s win total with another dominant performance Friday night against hosting Friendswood, 41-0, to continue its perfect season.
Senior running back Ashton Oijaku made easy work of the Mustang defense, rushing for 269 yards and three touchdowns in the rout. Oijaku is now over 1,000 yards approaching the midway point of the season.
Quarterback JT Fayard had another solid performance, completing 70.6% of his 17 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown to Dylan Apponey. Apponey was the leading receiver for the Falcons catching four for 46 yards.
The Falcon defense earned more points than the Friendswood offense due to Micah Williams scoring off a fumble recovery.
Foster’s Ahmad Alchikhali added a sack. After missing the playoffs last year for the first time in a decade, the Falcons have reverted to their winning ways and have outscored their opponents 216-21.
The Falcons will be on the road on Friday to play Magnolia West at 7 p.m.
The Falcons are now 5-0, 3-0 while Friendswood drops to 2-3, 1-2. Foster and Fulshear are the remaining undefeated squads in District 10-5A.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.