Needville struggles at Stafford; Foster smothers Friendswood

The Stafford Spartans scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to run away with a 34-7 victory against Needville in Friday night’s District 12-4A opener at Spartan Stadium.

The Blue Jay offense was stuck in neutral Friday night as the visitors only converted nine first downs and fumbled six times.

The Spartan defense was one of the few to contain Needville running back Da’Shawn Burton. The sophomore was held to 29 yards on 17 carries with one catch for six yards. Despite this, Needville kept it manageable through three quarters.

Quarterback Brayden Batiste had a big day for the Spartans by scoring two touchdowns. Batiste put the Spartans up first with a touchdown in the second quarter.

The Spartan defense followed with a 25-yard fumble return for a touchdown less than a minute before halftime. Burton put the Jays back in the game to end the third quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run to trim the lead 13-7.

The Needville defense gave the offense extra possessions with three interceptions.

Keilan Sweeny picked off a pair while Braydn Gilliam had one interception.

