Needville splits Tuesday series

blocking together

Needville’s Avery Schwaiger and Ava Search bat the volleyball down with dual block, earning the Lady Jays a point during Tuesday’s match against Santa Fe.

 Herald Photo By Nick Irene

The Needville Lady Jays divided their Tuesday matches, securing a 3-1 victory over Santa Fe but losing a 3-0 sweep against Columbus.

Needville hosted a duo of matches on Tuesday as part of its non-district schedule.

The first encounter was a four-set clash against 5A Santa Fe, resulting in the Lady Jays emerging triumphant.

Each set was hotly contested from the outset, with the teams deadlocked at 14 points each in the first set.

The Lady Jays surged in the closing stages with an 11-5 run, clinching the first set against the Lady Indians.

The second set witnessed another seesaw battle, with both teams knotted at 16 points.

Guided by Ava Search’s 11 kills, the Jays again finished strong, closing with a 9-3 run to claim a 2-0 lead.

