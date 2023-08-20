Needville splits Tuesday series

The Needville Lady Jays divided their Tuesday matches, securing a 3-1 victory over Santa Fe but losing a 3-0 sweep against Columbus.
Needville hosted a duo of matches on Tuesday as part of its non-district schedule.
The first encounter was a four-set clash against 5A Santa Fe, resulting in the Lady Jays emerging triumphant.
Each set was hotly contested from the outset, with the teams deadlocked at 14 points each in the first set.
The Lady Jays surged in the closing stages with an 11-5 run, clinching the first set against the Lady Indians.
The second set witnessed another seesaw battle, with both teams knotted at 16 points.
Guided by Ava Search’s 11 kills, the Jays again finished strong, closing with a 9-3 run to claim a 2-0 lead.
The Lady Indians avoided a shutout by leading most of the third set, concluding at 25-20.
Facing a do-or-die, Santa Fe surged ahead, leading 15-12 in the fourth set.
A timeout called by Head Coach Amy Schultz set the stage for a comeback, resulting in a 26-24 victory for the Lady Jays and an overall match win.
The Lady Jays notched 10 aces from the Needville servers, including three by Aubrey Chumchal, two each by Avery Polak, Morgan Moore, and Sophia Zietz, and one by Skylar Butler.
Moore led with 24 digs, while Chumchal contributed a team-high 28 assists.
Later that evening, the Lady Jays absorbed a defeat against the undefeated Columbus Lady Cardinals.
The 3A state qualifier from the previous season ended the Lady Jays’ four-game winning streak.
The Lady Cardinals secured victory in three consecutive sets, with scores of 25-22, 25-19, and 25-13.
Polak led with eight kills, and Morgan Moore topped the team with 10 digs.
Chumchal added 17 assists, while Polak provided 16 assists.
Before embarking on tournament action that started Thursday, Needville held a 9-3 record.
Following the tournament, the Lady Jays are slated to compete against Industrial in a non-district game at 6 p.m. on the following Tuesday.
