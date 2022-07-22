Needville softball all-stars hope to leave their mark in Waco

In the first century of the Needville Little League, the league claimed four state championships.
In the past two years, Needville has won four state championships, including one softball championship.
The Needville Major All-Stars won the league’s first softball state title since 2006 earlier this month in El Campo and now the future Lady Jays turn their focus to the 2022 Little League Major Softball Southwest Region Tournament this week in Waco.
Needville is one of five teams battling for a ticket to Greenville, North Carolina.
The 2022 Little League Softball World Series will be played from Aug. 9-15.
Four straight victories will give Needville its first Southwest Regional championship.
Manager Kevin Dees knew his team would have a chance to be here before the postseason even began, after how they competed against Ganado last year in sectionals.
“As our season came along, I saw the speed we had (was impressive),” Dees said. “When we hit one in the gap, it's a track race.
“I knew we would have some hitters, pitch and catch well. We are so deep. I felt good from day one. I didn’t want to be overconfident, but I’ve had a good feeling about this team for a long time.”
The first game for the Southwest champion will be on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 1 p.m. against the Northwest region champion (Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Montana, Idaho and Wyoming).
First, Needville will play on the opening day of the Southwest regional against the New Mexico champion Paradise Hills at 10 a.m. Sunday at Marvin Norcross Stadium in Waco.
The Needville-Paradise Hills winner will play against the Louisiana champion Eastbank on Monday at 10 a.m.
The other half of the bracket will feature the Colorado champion Colorado Springs and Texas West champion Midway at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
The losing teams from the opening round will play on Monday at 1 p.m., and the winner of that game will play the loser of the Eastbank game on Tuesday.
The winners’ bracket continues on Tuesday at 2 p.m., with the loser playing the remaining team from the losers’ bracket on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
The Southwest Championship game will be played on Wednesday, July 27, at 10 a.m.
The Roster
Most of the team returned from last year, but the future Lady Jays had a handful of additions, including Rylie Bienek and Kenadi Hall, and Dees wouldn’t say enough about their effort.
“From day one, when we started Little League this year, we knew we had a core group of girls that were going to be good,” Dees said.
“When we got to all-star season, we added two girls that had never been all-stars before Rylie Bienek and Kenadi Hall.
“I’m so proud of those two. They both worked really hard at practice, and both girls contributed when they came into the game.
“They caught fly balls, had good at-bats and bunted when we needed to.”
Players Avery Dees, Lexi Schwenke, Riley Toon, Chaise Roehling, Kelsey Chumchal and Madalynn Gibbs, were on the major all-star team last year that reached sectionals.
Deep bonds and mindset
The girls have a deep connection, with many starting playing together since eight years old.
“They are friends; they have played together for a long, long time,” Dees said. “They love each other.
“When one of them makes a mistake, another picks them up.
“That’s the key right there.
“This game is a lot like life; it's never always going to go your way; it's how you respond when it doesn’t go your way.
“This is more than softball, this is about life.”
“We’re going to work this week,” Dees said. “We’ll give them some time off because our first game is against New Mexico on Sunday.
“We have some things to work on, obviously. We need to clean up the dropped fly balls and better commutation, but I feel pretty good.”
