 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Little League Softball

Needville softball all-stars hope to leave their mark in Waco

  • 0
All Smiles

Grayson Mixon (center) and the Needville Major Softball All-Stars touch the Texas East State Championship banner for the first time after beating Silsbee in El Campo. 

In the first century of the Needville Little League, the league claimed four state championships.

In the past two years, Needville has won four state championships, including one softball championship.

The Needville Major All-Stars won the league’s first softball state title since 2006 earlier this month in El Campo and now the future Lady Jays turn their focus to the 2022 Little League Major Softball Southwest Region Tournament this week in Waco.

Needville is one of five teams battling for a ticket to Greenville, North Carolina.

The 2022 Little League Softball World Series will be played from Aug. 9-15.

Four straight victories will give Needville its first Southwest Regional championship.

Manager Kevin Dees knew his team would have a chance to be here before the postseason even began, after how they competed against Ganado last year in sectionals.

Follow Fort Bend Herald sports editor Ryan Dunsmore on Twitter at @duns_more for game updates. Follow the Herald sports department on Twitter at @fbheraldsports, Facebook and Instagram at Fort Bend Herald Sports. 

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.