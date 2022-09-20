Needville shutouts Sweeny; Foster imposes on Angleton

The Needville Blue Jays rebounded from last week’s first loss with a 29-0 win at Sweeny Friday night.
The Sweeny offense never found a rhythm against the Needville defense, which started fast.
The Bulldogs’ opening drive ended in a fumble recovered by Needville’s Clayton Culp.
Two drives later, Alex Coffin snatched an interception for the Blue Jays’ first touchdown from 17 yards out.
Quarterback Diego Ochoa set up another scoring drive with a 35-pass screen pass to Keilan Sweeny.
Pedro Cavazos converted on a 34-yard field goal later in the drive.
Ochoa continued his great game, hitting Gianni Pisano on a 37-yard touchdown pass.
Ochoa closed the first half with a third touchdown to put the Jays up 23-0 at the half.
Needville’s final score came in the third quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run from Da’Shawn Burton.
The Jays finished nondistrict play at 3-1 and will visit Stafford for the District 12-4A opener.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
The Foster Falcons continued their dominance Friday night with a 35-7 victory over Angleton at Wildcat Stadium.
The 4-0 Falcons put on a complete performance scoring on offense, defense and special teams.
The Falcons opened the scoring barrage with JT Fayard throwing a touchdown pass to Dylan Apponey midway through the first quarter.
Braden Smith scored next off of a blocked field goal attempt to go up 14-0 at the end of the first.
The Falcons extended the lead in the second quarter when Christopher Gore scored on an 8-yard pick-six to go up 21-0.
Ashton Oijaku followed his season-high performance last week with his third rushing performance over 220 yards.
The senior running back contributed 84.3% of Foster’s offense and scored two touchdowns off 227 yards.
The Falcons have crushed opponents through the first four games, outscoring them 175-21.
Foster will aim to make it 5-0 in the 2022 season when the Falcons play at Friendswood on Friday at 7 p.m.
Stafford 21, Lamar Consolidated 10
A 21-point second quarter and a stout defense for the Stafford Spartans led to a 21-10 victory against Lamar Consolidated on Friday night.
A sloppy game had just 320 yards total in offense but it was Stafford that took advantage of turnovers.
Stafford’s high-scoring second quarter saw Javon Rhodes returning an interception for a touchdown, Harold Kidd II scoring on a 2-yard rushing touchdown and Chris Holland scoring on a 33-yard touchdown pass.
The Lamar scores came from a field goal by Edwin Quijada in the first quarter and a rushing touchdown from Justin McCullough in the fourth.
McCullough was the Mustangs’ most effective weapon rushing for 58 yards and receiving for 15.
The Mustangs fall to 2-2 and begin district play this Saturday when they host Rudder at Traylor Stadium.
The high-powered Randle offense was stifled on Friday night as the Bryan Vikings handed the Lions their second-straight loss, 31-10.
Despite the Lions having 419 yards, Randle repeatedly failed to cash them in.
Randle had tied the game against Bryan at 7 at the end of the first quarter following a touchdown pass from Leo Garza to Dacorian Rubin.
The freshman Rubin had his best game of the season, rushing for 91 yards and catching for 33.
Garza threw for 61% and 314 yards.
Cortney Brown continued his strong start to the season, hauling in 16 catches for 144 yards.
Turnovers were the difference maker as Bryan forced three interceptions and outscored Randle 24-3 in the next three quarters.
Bryan quarterback Malcom Gooden threw just 10 passes, but two of them ended as touchdown throws.
Backup Creed Pierce threw an additional touchdown pass later in the game.
Tyson Tuner, Andrew Walker and Derek Ramsey were the touchdown recipients.
Randle will play its first District 10-5A game against Lake Creek on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.