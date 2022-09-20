 Skip to main content
Needville shutouts Sweeny; Foster imposes on Angleton

The Needville Blue Jays rebounded from last week’s first loss with a 29-0 win at Sweeny Friday night.

The Sweeny offense never found a rhythm against the Needville defense, which started fast.

The Bulldogs’ opening drive ended in a fumble recovered by Needville’s Clayton Culp.

Two drives later, Alex Coffin snatched an interception for the Blue Jays’ first touchdown from 17 yards out.

Quarterback Diego Ochoa set up another scoring drive with a 35-pass screen pass to Keilan Sweeny.

Pedro Cavazos converted on a 34-yard field goal later in the drive.

Ochoa continued his great game, hitting Gianni Pisano on a 37-yard touchdown pass.

