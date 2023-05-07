 Skip to main content
Needville scores 9 in 3rd to take Game 1

COLUMBUS — On Thursday, a nine-run third inning powered the Needville Lady Jays to take Game 1 in the best-of-three area round series against Davenport.

While most of the game served as a pitchers’ duel, a 27-minute throttling in the third inning by Needville gave the Lady Jays the early advantage in the series.

The Lady Jays hit six and scored nine in the top of the third but went scoreless with three hits in the remaining six innings.

Annabell Hummbird began with a three-run homer that passed over the 200-foot wall at Columbus High School.

Adrian Cantu followed with a two-run inside-the-park homer after a hard groundball dribbled past the outfield.

Amron Elliot reached home after a wild pitch passed the Davenport catcher, followed by Kourtney Carter earning a sacrifice RBI off a groundout.

Cadence Kovarcik closed the scoring affair with an RBI single.

