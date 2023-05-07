Needville scores 9 in 3rd to take Game 1

COLUMBUS — On Thursday, a nine-run third inning powered the Needville Lady Jays to take Game 1 in the best-of-three area round series against Davenport.
While most of the game served as a pitchers’ duel, a 27-minute throttling in the third inning by Needville gave the Lady Jays the early advantage in the series.
The Lady Jays hit six and scored nine in the top of the third but went scoreless with three hits in the remaining six innings.
Annabell Hummbird began with a three-run homer that passed over the 200-foot wall at Columbus High School.
Adrian Cantu followed with a two-run inside-the-park homer after a hard groundball dribbled past the outfield.
Amron Elliot reached home after a wild pitch passed the Davenport catcher, followed by Kourtney Carter earning a sacrifice RBI off a groundout.
Cadence Kovarcik closed the scoring affair with an RBI single.
Needville pitcher Makala Smith threw a two-hitter and struck out 15 Lady Wolves.
Despite the lopsided win, Needville Head Coach Amber Schmidt hopes the bats see more consistency throughout the tournament.
“We got all of our runs in one inning, so we are going to have to make adjustments,” Schmidt said. “I like the nine runs in one inning, but we have to score more frequently and win every inning.”
Needville won its 12th-in-a-row and remained hot following the Lady Jays’ sweep of Bay City in the bi-district round.
Thursday also marked the fifth-straight game of the Lady Jays, scoring at least eight runs. The pitching staff allowed just one run in the past four contests.
“I have a great group of girls who work hard and are coachable,” Schmidt said. “They have a cocky little swagger and are so passionate about the sport. They are going to go out and do exactly what you ask, so that’s one of the key components to their success.”
To go up 1-0 was the focal point of practice all week for the Lady Jays, with Schmidt stressing the importance of gaining the early advantage.
“You never know what’s going to happen with the weather, so getting the first one is always a big one,” Schmidt said about going 1-0 in the series. “We did a good job of playing defense, and our pitcher did awesome. The goal of the bats was to keep moving, and we did a great job.”
Game two followed on Friday at Del Valle High School, but results were unavailable by Friday’s press time.
If Davenport won, a game three would’ve commenced immediately after that evening.
