Needville sacked back deepNeedville back speeding past

Coach Alvin Dotson II got his first look at the Wharton Tigers against another team Friday evening when they traveled to scrimmage the Needville Blue Jays.
What he saw wasn’t pretty as the Blue Jays moved at will against the Tigers in their first possession and then kept the pressure up when the Tigers took the ball.
“We didn’t like the performance on offense. We just took a step back I thought from the intra-squad we had the other day. Guys have got to come off the ball. We got to start establishing something different,” Dotson said while walking off the field.
It wasn’t all bad for the Tigers, however, as Dotson saw some things he liked.
“I liked the fact that I have some young linebackers, they ain’t scared to come up and make tackles. Have some young secondary guys that are disciplined and do their jobs,” he said.
Dotson, who is in his first year as head coach, likes that his team is physical on the field.
“It’s a new season, new offense, new defense … the physicality is there. They’re getting physical. But we got to know how to handle our emotions on the sideline as well,” he said.
