Little League Baseball

Needville’s Ondruch blasts 2 HRs in rematch win against Bellaire

The Needville 11U All-Stars have waited a year for a chance to play Bellaire, which beat Needville in the 2021 Texas East 10U Baseball Tournament.

Sunday’s game in the Texas East 11U Baseball Tournament in Tyler wasn’t the state finals, but Needville earned a spot in the finals with a 9-2 win over Bellaire.

Easton Ondruch drove in seven runs with two home runs for the future Blue Jays, and he limited Bellaire to one run over 5 2/3 innings on the mound.

Needville will play either Bellaire or Washington County on Tuesday for the Texas East finals.

Needville loaded the bases in the top of the first inning with Jagger McRae (walk), Michael Raven (hit-by-pitch) and Weston Reed (single) reaching safely. But the runners were strained by a strikeout.

Needville jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning.

Easton Benge collected a one-out walk and moved to second on a ground out by Corbin Riddle. He stole third base and scored on a passed ball. Ondruch blasted a three-run home run to make it 4-0 after McRae (single) and DJ Jablonski (walk) reached safely with two outs.

