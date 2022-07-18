Needville’s Ondruch blasts 2 HRs in rematch win against Bellaire

The Needville 11U All-Stars have waited a year for a chance to play Bellaire, which beat Needville in the 2021 Texas East 10U Baseball Tournament.
Sunday’s game in the Texas East 11U Baseball Tournament in Tyler wasn’t the state finals, but Needville earned a spot in the finals with a 9-2 win over Bellaire.
Easton Ondruch drove in seven runs with two home runs for the future Blue Jays, and he limited Bellaire to one run over 5 2/3 innings on the mound.
Needville will play either Bellaire or Washington County on Tuesday for the Texas East finals.
Needville loaded the bases in the top of the first inning with Jagger McRae (walk), Michael Raven (hit-by-pitch) and Weston Reed (single) reaching safely. But the runners were strained by a strikeout.
Needville jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning.
Easton Benge collected a one-out walk and moved to second on a ground out by Corbin Riddle. He stole third base and scored on a passed ball. Ondruch blasted a three-run home run to make it 4-0 after McRae (single) and DJ Jablonski (walk) reached safely with two outs.
In the third inning, Needville’s Jensen Tielke collected a two-out single.
Needville loaded the bases in the fourth inning. Colten Georgi led off with a walk before being erased at second on McRae’s ground ball, and Jablonski put two runners in scoring position with a double.
Ondruch reached first on a dropped strike three.
McRae scored on a wild pitch, and Raven reloaded the bases with a single.
Bellaire escaped significant damage with two ground balls to keep it 5-0 Needville.
Bellaire loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the fourth inning, but Ondruch was able to keep the future Cardinals to two runs.
Ondruch put the game out of reach for the future Blue Jays with his second home run, a grand slam that scored Benge (single), Colten Georgi (walk) and Jablonski (walk).
Bellaire’s final charge came in the sixth inning with three walks before Jablonski was able to get the last out.
