Needville, Ridge Point enter Top 10 of state baseball rankings

Most Texas high school baseball programs have made the final turn towards the home stretch of district play. The picture of the top teams in Texas has begun to come into focus.
For two Fort Bend County programs, Needville and Ridge Point, that means Top 10 renegotiation.
The Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association released their organization's weekly rankings on Monday, and both programs were added to their respective classification's Top 10 lists.
Needville (17-4) enters the THSBCA Class 4A rankings at No. 10.
The Blue Jays opened April with a 1-0 extra-inning win over No. 10 Sweeny. After the loss to Needville, the Bulldogs dropped out of the THSBCA 4A rankings.
Needville continued to win, run-ruling both Bay City (19-2) and Stafford (12-2) last week.
The Blue Jays are one of four teams from Region IV in the 4A rankings, including No. 1 Sinton, No. 2 Boerne and No. 6 Corpus Christi Calallen.
In the Class 6A poll, Ridge Point swapped with Travis in the eighth position. The Panthers (17-2) earned a 6-4 win over the Tigers this past Wednesday, while Travis dropped back-to-back games to Ridge Point and Elkins.
Ridge Point is undefeated in District 20-6A play at 8-0 following an 8-2 win over Clements Friday.
The Panthers are one of two Region III teams in the 6A poll, joining No. 5 Katy Tompkins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.