Little League Baseball

Needville rallies past Louisiana in the Southwest Regional

  • 0
Locked in

Needville 50/70 All-Star Angelo Aprea collected two hits and pitched two shutout innings in Saturday's 7-3 win. 

For only the fourth time this postseason, the Needville 50/70 All-Stars trailed in a game, Saturday night in Houston.

The future Blue Jays had made sure the lead was short lived in the previous three games, and they did the same in Game 2 of the 2022 Southwest Regional Tournament at Post Oak Little League’s Havens-Priest Ballpark.

Needville defeated Louisiana’s Mangham 7-3 to advance to play New Mexico in the regional semifinals, which beat Texas West 10-1.

The game was to be played Monday at 5 p.m., and the next game for Needville will be the Southwest finals Wednesday if Needville wins.

Needville trailed 3-1 entering the final two innings of the contest. Mangham’s second pitcher Keller B had kept Needville in check through 3 2/3 innings, but he gave way to the bullpen and Needville got to work.

In the sixth inning, Cade Park and Trenton Ross led off with walks.

Konnor Bittner put both runners in scoring position with a sacrifice bunt.

