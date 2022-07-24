Needville rallies past Louisiana in the Southwest Regional

For only the fourth time this postseason, the Needville 50/70 All-Stars trailed in a game, Saturday night in Houston.
The future Blue Jays had made sure the lead was short lived in the previous three games, and they did the same in Game 2 of the 2022 Southwest Regional Tournament at Post Oak Little League’s Havens-Priest Ballpark.
Needville defeated Louisiana’s Mangham 7-3 to advance to play New Mexico in the regional semifinals, which beat Texas West 10-1.
The game was to be played Monday at 5 p.m., and the next game for Needville will be the Southwest finals Wednesday if Needville wins.
Needville trailed 3-1 entering the final two innings of the contest. Mangham’s second pitcher Keller B had kept Needville in check through 3 2/3 innings, but he gave way to the bullpen and Needville got to work.
In the sixth inning, Cade Park and Trenton Ross led off with walks.
Konnor Bittner put both runners in scoring position with a sacrifice bunt.
Owen Ondruch walked to load the bases ahead of a sacrifice fly by Cain Todd to make it 3-2.
A balk allowed Ross to score and tie the game at 3.
Needville got a rally going in the seventh inning to put the game away.
Carter Hedt was hit by a pitch and Lucas Robbins walked. Both runners stole a base and Hedt scored on a wild pitch.
Angelo Aprea and Park collected singles and Robbins scored to make it 5-3.
Aprea stole home to add another run and Park scored on a single by Ondruch.
Needville stole seven bases in the seventh inning.
Kase Vacek came in to close out the game, and he faced only three batters. Vacek struck out his first batter, picked off a runner after giving up a walk and got a ground out to first base to end the game.
Needville opened the scoring with a two-out rally in the first inning.
Robbins collected an infield single before moving around all three bases on wild pitches.
Needville left the bases loaded after Aprea (single), Park (walk) and Ross (walk) reached safely.
Louisiana’s scoring was sparked by two Needville errors in the outfield.
A bases-loaded wild pitch and a two-RBI single saw Louisiana leading 3-1.
Aprea was 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI. Robbins and Park scored twice.
11U All-Star call-up DJ Jablonski reached on a walk.
Starting pitcher Aprea allowed one hit over two innings of work, striking out two.
Robbins allowed three unearned runs on three hits over four innings, striking out seven and walking two.
