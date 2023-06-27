Needville rallies past Lamar in 2-0 sweep

ROSENBERG - The Needville Little League All-Stars completed a two-game sweep of Lamar to advance to the sectionals.
Needville emerged victorious in a hard-fought 4-3 extra-inning battle in Friday’s game one. DJ Jablonski became the night’s hero by hitting a go-ahead home run in the top of the seventh inning.
After fouling his first swing, Jablonski connected with a fly ball that sailed over right field at Seabourne Creek Nature Park.
“I can’t even explain it,” Jablonski said moments after the game, still in awe of his accomplishment.
Needville had been trailing 3-0 through four innings but showed little signs of life until the top of the fifth inning.
Friday’s game started as a pitchers’ duel between Lamar’s Will Dawson and Needville’s Colten Georgi until Lamar scored first.
Dawson’s groundout led to Dylan Perwin scoring, followed by William Owens crossing home on a passed ball. An RBI single by Mason Lovejoy brought in Ben Savant, giving Lamar a 3-0 lead.
However, Needville quickly initiated a comeback when Jablonski scored off a wild pitch. Later in the at-bat, Dalyn Martin singled to drive home Easton Ondruch and Georgi, resulting in a tied game.
The game proceeded into an extra inning, where Jablonski’s homer was the deciding factor.
Needville Head Coach Andy McRae praised his young team’s resilience and fortitude during the comeback.
“We fought until the last out, and we’ve been in these situations and know how to battle through,” McRae said. “It doesn’t always work out, but tonight it did.”
Jablonski’s performance ignited a fire within him after the game.
“It means a lot because of who Lamar is,” Jablonski said. “They are our biggest rival, so winning against them always brings the best feeling.”
The momentum continued in game two on Saturday as Jablonski pitched a scoreless one-hitter in a dominant 7-0 victory.
Jablonski also recorded nine strikeouts, impressing Coach McRae with his exceptional performance over the weekend.
“DJ is a heck of a ball player,” McRae said. “I have been coaching him since T-ball and he plays like this more often than not. The kid works his butt off and the results show.”
McRae also commended his batters for displaying patience at the plate and avoiding swinging at bad pitches.
Needville wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, scoring in three at-bats, with Martin grounding out to allow Jagger McRae to cross home.
Needville added six more runs in the third inning, with Ondruch, Jayson Arispe, Jakolby White, Michael Raven, and Cade Hammonds contributing to bringing runners home.
With the win, Needville advances to the July 5 sectionals and will face the winner of the District 18 and 27 game.
After a relatively easy journey through the area round, Coach McRae appreciates the challenge presented by Lamar and hopes to carry that fighting spirit into the sectionals.
“It’s always nice to be tested and play against more experienced kids and watch us fight,” McRae said. “We won area so easily, so seeing us fight until the end was good. We plan to take that into sectionals.”
