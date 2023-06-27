 Skip to main content
Needville rallies past Lamar in 2-0 sweep

ROSENBERG - The Needville Little League All-Stars completed a two-game sweep of Lamar to advance to the sectionals.

Needville emerged victorious in a hard-fought 4-3 extra-inning battle in Friday’s game one. DJ Jablonski became the night’s hero by hitting a go-ahead home run in the top of the seventh inning.

After fouling his first swing, Jablonski connected with a fly ball that sailed over right field at Seabourne Creek Nature Park.

“I can’t even explain it,” Jablonski said moments after the game, still in awe of his accomplishment.

Needville had been trailing 3-0 through four innings but showed little signs of life until the top of the fifth inning.

Friday’s game started as a pitchers’ duel between Lamar’s Will Dawson and Needville’s Colten Georgi until Lamar scored first.

Dawson’s groundout led to Dylan Perwin scoring, followed by William Owens crossing home on a passed ball. An RBI single by Mason Lovejoy brought in Ben Savant, giving Lamar a 3-0 lead.

