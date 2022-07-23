Needville overpowers Monument in the Southwest Region opener

HOUSTON — Seven state flags flew beyond the centerfield wall at Post Oak Little League's 50/70 field for the 2022 Little League Baseball Southwest Region Tournament.
Arkansas, Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Mississippi and Oklahoma flew in a row.
But the remaining flag, Texas, flew above the other flags on the same flag pole with the United States flag.
The flags were an unintentional omen for Friday's contest between the Texas East champion Needville and Colorado champion Monument.
Needville quickly flew past Monument with a 16-0 win Saturday at Havens Priest Ballpark in Houston to advance to play Louisiana's Mangham.
"Tonight felt good," Needville manager Al Aprea said. "We know we have a dominant team; we just have to come out and play.
"At first, the kids were a little shook up. This was the first game they have played in a while, but when we play our game, good things happen."