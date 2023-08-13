Needville moves to 4-0

Needville’s impressive start to the season as they secured victories on Wednesday against both Giddings and Devine.
In a dominant display, the Lady Jays triumphed in straight sets against the Lady Buffs, achieving a sweeping victory with scores of 25-14, 25-15, and 25-16.
During the match, standout performances were delivered by sophomore Ava Search, junior Claire Todd, and senior Jadeyn Ayers, each tallying seven kills apiece.
Senior Skylar Butler showcased her prowess with three aces for the Lady Jays, while senior Morgan Moore led the defensive effort with an impressive 14 digs. Senior Aubrey Chumchal orchestrated the team’s offense, contributing 17 assists.
The Lady Jays displayed resilience throughout the day, clinching a hard-fought 3-2 victory against the Lady Warhorses in another tightly contested match.
In an exciting comeback, Needville overcame 1-0 and 2-1 deficits against Devine, ultimately sealing the win with a 25-23 victory in the fourth set and a nail-biting 15-13 triumph in the final set.
This remarkable comeback elevated Needville’s season record to 4-0.
