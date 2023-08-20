Needville moves on in LLWS

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The brilliant lights of the Little League World Series couldn’t overshadow Southwest representative Needville Little League, as DJ Jablonski’s nearly flawless performance on the mound propelled the Texas entry to a 2-1 opening-round victory over Media Little League.
The tournament’s inaugural night showcased an arduous clash before nearly 16,000 fans at Lamade Stadium.
The ambiance buzzed with energy as Needville took on the role of the unofficial away team against the Pennsylvanian contenders.
Despite the crowd noise and the prime-time spotlight on ESPN, Needville maintained its composure and adhered to the game the team has played all summer.
“They just were able to block it out and they fed off it,” Head Coach Andy McRae said. “DJ pitched one heck of a game and the defense behind him was tremendous.”
Needville’s defense was on point, with Jagger McRae’s throw from third base to first executed from a kneeling position in the second inning and Jayson Arispe’s height aiding him in snagging a high throw and tagging the first base for an out.
Jablonski was impressive over his 6 2/3 innings of play, hurling 87 pitches, yielding just one run while striking out 10.
Needville encountered its fair share of challenges as Media offered in the second inning by placing runners on the corners with no outs.
Yet, Jablonski managed to escape unscathed, preventing any runs and striking out the final two batters.
However, Needville fumbled a promising early scoring chance with the bases loaded in the ensuing frame.
A wild pitch rebounding off the back wall set the stage for Jakolby White’s attempt to steal home.
White was caught in the act, preserving the scoreless tie through three innings.
Needville faced a tough evening in the batter’s box, succumbing to 11 strikeouts from Media pitchers Austin Crowley and Nolan Gratton.
“The kid on the mound for them was really good so we didn’t light the scoreboard up but we battled through so many times,” said Andy McRae. “The bottom of the order came through, just like the game we played all summer. The only difference is it’s on a bigger stage. They didn’t even seem nervous.”
The fourth inning commenced with Corbin Riddle, the No. 9 batter, reaching first on a fly ball to right field.
The top of the batting order returned to the plate with Jagger McRae, placing runners on first and second.
With a single out, Needville finally notched a run after a mishandled third strike enabled Riddle to score on a double steal.
This marked the first run conceded by the Mid-Atlantic representative in their last 15 innings.
Easton Ondruch delivered an RBI single in the subsequent at-bat, ensuring Jagger McRae’s safe passage home.
Cade Hammonds, Michael Raven and White also contributed hits for Needville.
The lead was halved in the bottom of the fifth, as Rhy Muessig’s groundout enabled Christian Nunez to reach home.
Nunez had previously smashed a triple in his earlier at-bat, laying the foundation for the score.
Jablonski exited the game with one out to go in the sixth and final inning, with Colten Georgi stepping in to seal the victory.
Georgi encountered a shaky beginning but Coach McRae soothed his pitcher using the team’s tournament mantra, “just have fun.”
“Since the regionals, we have really started to understand just to play our game,” Andy McRae said. “We’ve begun to play on TV and it’s been a big moment so it’s important to remember that it’s a 12-year-old’s game and to breathe and just have fun out there. We try to embrace that we know they are nervous because we, as coaches, are nervous. We can’t let it control us.”
Andy McRae added that for the kids, this experience had been a dream realized, surpassing their expectations.
“Playing in front of 16,000 people with most of them from Pennsylvania cheering for the other team and coming out and beating them was a once-in-a-lifetime moment,” McRae said. “It’s really cool and the kids have been treated like little big leaguers and not everybody gets to have that experience.”
Needville faced Fargo Little League, the Midwest Regional victors from North Dakota, on Friday night in the second round.
Results were unavailable by Friday’s printing deadline, but a full recap will be in Tuesday’s edition of the Fort Bend Herald.
Should Needville emerge triumphant, the next challenge would be against El Segundo Little League, the West Regional winners, scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, broadcast on ESPN2.
If Needville fell short, it would face elimination against the victor of Saturday’s clash between Henderson Little League and New Albany Little League.
Coverage would be slated for 1 p.m. on ABC.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.