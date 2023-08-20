 Skip to main content
Needville moves on in LLWS

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The brilliant lights of the Little League World Series couldn’t overshadow Southwest representative Needville Little League, as DJ Jablonski’s nearly flawless performance on the mound propelled the Texas entry to a 2-1 opening-round victory over Media Little League.

The tournament’s inaugural night showcased an arduous clash before nearly 16,000 fans at Lamade Stadium.

The ambiance buzzed with energy as Needville took on the role of the unofficial away team against the Pennsylvanian contenders.

Despite the crowd noise and the prime-time spotlight on ESPN, Needville maintained its composure and adhered to the game the team has played all summer.

“They just were able to block it out and they fed off it,” Head Coach Andy McRae said. “DJ pitched one heck of a game and the defense behind him was tremendous.”

Needville’s defense was on point, with Jagger McRae’s throw from third base to first executed from a kneeling position in the second inning and Jayson Arispe’s height aiding him in snagging a high throw and tagging the first base for an out.

Jablonski was impressive over his 6 2/3 innings of play, hurling 87 pitches, yielding just one run while striking out 10.

