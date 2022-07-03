Needville Majors overpower Van Vleck in softball sectionals

NEEDVILLE — It was nearly a perfect night for the Needville Little League Major Softball All-Stars, but the 2022 Texas East Section 4 host will take a 14-0 victory over Van Vleck with extra few walks thrown in for the visiting team.
Avery Dees and Chaise Roehling combined to complete four innings on the mound for Needville, collecting all 12 outs by strikeout.
Dees retired nine straight batters by punch-out, and Roehling retired her first two batters by strikeouts before a 3-2 count got away for the first of back-to-back walks.
The Needville batters made sure the pitching effort would stand out early after sending 15 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first inning.
Needville led 10-0 before Van Vleck recorded its first out on defense.
Lexi Schwenke and Rylie Bienek opened with singles before Olivia Search walked to load the bases.
Madalynn Gibbs scored two runs with a single to left field, and Roehling added another with an infield single.
Addison Kieth kept the train moving with a walk before Carsyn Hill ripped a line drive to center field.
Hill’s hit went over the center fielder’s glove, and Hill raced around the bases for an inside-the-park home run.
Needville led 7-0.
Dees walked before Kelsey Chumchal and Schwenke collected singles to score two more runs.
Bienek (walk) and Search (single) re-loaded the bases before Gibbs forced home a run with a hit-by-pitch.
After a meeting on the mound, Van Vleck was able to get a strikeout and a double play to end the inning.
Needville was kept off the board in the second inning, but Kenadi Hall and Schwenke collected singles.
The home team got another inside-the-park home run in the third inning.
Roehling touched all four bases after a hit to left field, scoring Gibbs to make it 13-0 Needville. Gibbs reached on an error by the Van Vleck pitcher, allowing Search to score after getting a lead-off walk.
Singles by Riley Toon and Schwenke, along with a walk to Chumchal helped score Needville’s final run.
Schwenke was 4-for-4 in the leadoff spot for Needville, scoring twice and driving in three runs. Gibbs and Roehling each had three RBIs, while Hill drove in four runs.
Needville will play next Wednesday, July 6, at 8 p.m. on their home field. The future Lady Jays will play the winner of New Braunfels and Industrial, who will play on Tuesday at 8 p.m. in Needville.
New Braunfels beat Sinton 11-5 to open the sectional tournament on Saturday. Sinton and Van Vleck will play in the losers’ bracket elimination game Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Needville 10U softball
The Needville 10U Softball All-Stars lost their opening game against Tidehaven 27-4. The future Lady Jays were limited to three hits, while Needville pitchers gave up 21 walks and 10 hits.
Needville will play Ganado on Tuesday in Lockhart at 6 p.m. Rockport beat Ganado 12-2 to play Hallettsville on Tuesday at 8 p.m.
The losers of The Rockport-Hallettsville game will play against the winner of the Needville-Ganado game on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Tidehaven will play the winner of the Rockport-Hallettsville match on Wednesday at 8 p.m.
