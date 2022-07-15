Needville Majors earn a 5-2 win in Texas East opener

EL CAMPO — The tension was high in the sixth inning of Friday’s Texas East state opener in El Campo.
Needville led 5-0 to open the frame, but Silsbee scored two runs to cut into the lead.
But Needville’s Avery Dees reset with a quick shrug of her shoulders and started another batter with two outs recorded.
Dees got contact on the first pitch, sending right fielder Grayson Mixon into a back peddle.
Mixon reached up and snagged the ball to end the game.
A handful of the future Lady Jays raced out to right field to mob Mixon.
The out secured Needville a 5-2 win in the 2022 Texas East Major Softball tournament at Zlotnik Park at Legacy Fields and face Columbus on Saturday in El Campo, who beat East End 16-0.
The Needville offense set the tone early with two runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Lexi Schwenke opened the action with a lead-off single. Kelsey Chumchal moved Schwenke to second base with a sacrifice bunt.
Mixon reached on a fielder’s choice to put runners on the corners after Lexi moved to third on a wild pitch.
A ground ball by Maddie Gibbs scored Schwenke and helped Mixon to move third after a stolen base.
Addison Keith made it 2-0 with a single to left field.
Silsbee got its first hit in the second inning, but Dees kept the Maroon team in check over two innings while striking out three.
Needville added to their lead with a two-out rally in the third inning.
With no runners on base and two outs, Gibbs drew a walk.
Riley Toon reached on a single, and a fly ball hit by Chaise Roehling was dropped.
Needville led 3-0 before Kenadi Hall scored two runs with a single back up the middle.
Dees worked around a lead-off single with three straight outs, including two strikeouts in the fourth inning.
Schwenke collected a single for Needville in the bottom of the frame, but the score remained at 5-0.
Dees struck out the side, and Needville left two runners in scoring position in the fifth inning.
Keith reached on a walk, and Roehling beat the Silsbee first baseman in a race to the bag after an error.
Both runners stole a base, but Needville batters couldn’t find another RBI hit.
In the sixth inning, Silsbee got its first two runners on base with a four-pitch walk and a single.
A hard-hit ground ball to shortstop allowed a runner to score, but shortstop Olivia Search was able to record an out.
A sacrifice bunt gave Silsbee its second out and allowed another run to score.
But Dees ended the game with the fly out to right field. She struck out nine and walked one on 83 pitches, allowing two runs on three hits.
Schwenke had two of Needville’s five hits.
