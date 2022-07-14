Needville LL president enjoying his final ride

NEEDVILLE — Needville Little League President Charlie Swanson has been busy over the past few weeks. He has followed five different Little League all-star teams across District 36 and Texas East tournaments.
Swanson was there to see the Needville 11U and 50/70 Intermediate baseball teams win sectional tournaments.
But he was also able to share a moment of success for another Needville team Friday night on the League’s home field.
Swanson helped hand out the pins and championship banner for the Texas East Section 4 championship for the Needville Major Softball Team.
Each Needville player and coach was introduced before the team posed for a picture with the championship banner.
But shortly after that moment, Swanson was the subject of the public address announcer.
Swanson was honored for over a quarter of a century of work with Needville Little League as league president. He will be retiring after 28 years with the League.
Swanson thanked all the hard work of the players, coaches and parents over the years, and he pointed out that he is going out on a high note with three teams still alive at state tournaments.
“This has been the most productive season our league has ever had,” Swanson said. “We’ve turned out some great teams, and that comes from our great coaches, girls and boys.”
After Swanson put down the microphone, he joined the celebration with the 12U team. He even put on one of the girls’ blue cowboy hats, and line danced to “Copperhead Road.”
The sectional win at home will be another great memory for Swanson, in which he saw the League win five state titles, including a major baseball championship last year.
“It’s a great feeling,” Swanson said. “These girls have worked hard this year after taking it on the chin last year. They came right back and persevered. It’s a great feeling.”
Now Swanson gets three of his teams to compete for Texas East state titles and a Southwest Regional title this coming week.
“We have three teams at state this year, and that is about as good as anyone could want,” Swanson said.
The success in Needville has been a long time coming, and Swanson hopes it continues after he is no longer in charge.
“I hope this League continues to grow from this. This has been the goal for years and years.
“We continued to pass it down to the next generation, and we hope to have left in a better place than we found it. That was my whole goal.”
The only thing left for Swanson is a Little League world series championship, and Needville has three chances left in 2022.
“I want to see these girls make it to the world series,” Swanson said with a smile on his face. “I want to see my 11U boys win a state championship, and I want to see my 13-year-old team that got disrespected last year to win the world series.”
