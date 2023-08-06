Needville LL moves past 1st round

WACO — Needville Little League never trailed in a 9-5 victory over Starkville Little League during the Southwest Regional Tournament opening round.
Marvin Norcross Stadium, home to Baylor Bears’ baseball, hosted the Needville 12U team in their quest to go to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
Needville didn’t waste time securing a swift two-run lead in the first inning against the Mississippi state champions in the double-elimination format.
DJ Jablonski initiated the scoring with an RBI triple to center field, allowing Jaggar McRae to secure the first run.
In the ensuing at-bat, Easton Ondruch earned his first of five RBIs with a line drive to third base, driving Jablonski home.
Head Coach Andy McRae emphasized the importance of Needville getting on the board against formidable opponents.
“We love to start fast,” McRae said. “The top of our order produces a lot of our runs and the bottom of the order knocks some in as well. When you get a lead, it allows you to breathe a little.”
The scoring spree persisted into the third inning, with Jablonski securing his second RBI via a walk, allowing Easton Benge to cross home plate.
The lead surged to 7-0 later in the same inning as Ondruch’s grand slam soared deep into center field, elating the Needville supporters in the stages.
Coach McRae revealed that Ondruch had been anticipating the particular pitch he received.
“When he was 11, he hit a grand slam in the state tournament and the coach had called a timeout like the Mississippi coach did today and I told Ondruch that ‘you know you always get a fastball after a timeout,’ and he hit a grand slam,” Coach McRae said. “When they called timeout, he looked at me and said he was going to hit a grand slam and did.”
The Starkville team, however, exhibited resilience and managed to amass five runs across the ensuing two innings.
Sapharius Hairston initiated the comeback with Mississippi’s first hit of the game in the fourth inning, setting the stage for a five-run surge.
Murphy Gordon secured a pair of RBIs, while Reed Sparks and Zaidyn Spencer each contributed single runs.
Just as momentum appeared to shift in favor of Mississippi, Needville surged ahead with two crucial insurance runs, expanding the margin heading into the decisive sixth inning.
Colten Georgi and Jablonski each garnered RBIs during the bottom of the fifth.
Jablonski began the game as the pitcher for Needville, delivering 2.1 flawless innings with three strikeouts.
Michael Raven took over in relief for two innings, allowing four runs, one walk, and six hits.
Georgi pitched for an inning, conceding three hits and an unearned run, while Benge sealed the victory by securing the final two outs.
Coach McRae strategically employed a multi-armed rotation to conserve energy in scorching temperatures.
The extreme heat even led to a five-minute water break during the middle of the third inning.
“It’s four games and if we don’t win, it’s harder to get to the finals,” McRae said. “It’s hot out here and the kids get tired. If I throw someone out there for 75 pitches, they won’t be as effective. We have good pitching depth, so why not use them all.”
Regardless of their standing, Coach McRae expressed his delight in participating on such a grand stage, including the experience of being televised nationally on the Longhorn Network.
“Whatever great words you can say, the kids were nervous, but we came out and attacked with our bats,” McRae said. “We have never played on a field that nice, let alone be on TV. We are from Needville and here we are and it’s been super cool. This is gravy for us. We want to win, but there’s no disappointment from here on out.”
Needville played the Texas West representatives, Northern Little League from Midland, in the subsequent round on Friday.
On Thursday, Texas West dominated Three Rivers Little League from Glenwood Springs, Colo., securing a 10-1 victory and advancing to Friday’s game.
Friday’s victor will face off against the winner of Ascension Parish Little League from Louisiana and Tulsa National Little League from Oklahoma in the Sunday semifinals at 4 p.m. on ESPN.
The regional championship is slated for Tuesday at noon and will be televised on ESPN.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.