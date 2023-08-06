 Skip to main content
Needville LL moves past 1st round

Needville Little League

Needville Little League participates in the opening ceremonies of the 2023 Little League Baseball Southwest Regional Tournament. Needville went on to defeat Starkville Little League out of Mississippi on Thursday, 9-5, to advance in the next round.

 Contributed photo

WACO — Needville Little League never trailed in a 9-5 victory over Starkville Little League during the Southwest Regional Tournament opening round.

Marvin Norcross Stadium, home to Baylor Bears’ baseball, hosted the Needville 12U team in their quest to go to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

Needville didn’t waste time securing a swift two-run lead in the first inning against the Mississippi state champions in the double-elimination format.

DJ Jablonski initiated the scoring with an RBI triple to center field, allowing Jaggar McRae to secure the first run.

In the ensuing at-bat, Easton Ondruch earned his first of five RBIs with a line drive to third base, driving Jablonski home.

Head Coach Andy McRae emphasized the importance of Needville getting on the board against formidable opponents.

“We love to start fast,” McRae said. “The top of our order produces a lot of our runs and the bottom of the order knocks some in as well. When you get a lead, it allows you to breathe a little.”

