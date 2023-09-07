 Skip to main content
Needville LL honored Saturday

Anthem

Needville Little League stands during the national anthem before its first Little League World Series game.

 Herald Photo By Brett Crossley

NEEDVILLE — The Needville 12U All-Stars, who competed in the Little League World Series, will be celebrated as “Hometown Heroes” by local officials at Blue Jay Stadium from 5 to 7 p.m. this Saturday.

The roster of honorees includes DJ Jablonski, Jagger McRae, Dalyn Martin, Jakolby White, Heath Fillip, Corbin Riddle, Michael Raven, Cade Hammonds, Colten Georgi, Jayson Arisepe, Easton Ondruch, and Easton Benge.

Head coach Andy McRae and assistants Joey Benge and Clint Jablonski will also participate in the festivities.

Needville Little League secured a fourth-place finish in the 20-team field at Williamsport, Pa, while earning a spot in the United States Championship game.

During the tournament, Needville won its first four games before falling to California in the U.S. title game and to Chinese Taipei in the third-place game.

The Southwest Regional champions defeated Pennsylvania, North Dakota, California, and Washington on their path to the U.S. finals.

DJ Jablonski emerged as one of the standout performers in the tournament. He started three games on the mound, boasting an impressive 3.52 earned run average and leading the team with 21 strikeouts.

