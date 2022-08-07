Needville Little League shows out against Australia

The Needville 50/70 Little League players finished their season on a high note with a dominant 7-1 victory over Australia in the consolation game on Thursday afternoon in Livermore, Calif.
With Tuesday’s heartbreaking loss still in the rear view mirror, the Needville Little League had a chance to play together one last time under the bright lights.
Although his team did not come away as world champions, Manager Al Aprea and the boys did not walk off of Max Baer Field with any regret or disappointment.
“The boys had a wonderful time playing an international team,” Al Aprea said. “This game is it for us, but what I wanted was for the boys to play on TV and I wanted to see the boys playing an international team so we fulfilled what we came for.”
The pitching staff of Angelo Aprea, Carter Hedt and Kase Vacek held the Wanneroo batters in check.
The trio combined for a two-hitter and 12 strikeouts.
At the plate, Needville was literally hit and miss while batting as the team connected with 13 hits but struck out a dozen times.
Aprea and Owen Ondruch led with three hits followed by Vacek, Hedt and Lucas Robbins’ pair each.
Aprea’s hits were also the most timely as he drove in three RBIs.
Aprea earned runs off a single in the third, a double in the fifth and a single in the sixth.
Vacek brought home Ondruch following a sacrifice groundout in the second and a double in the sixth.
Hedt and Robbins added to the deficit with back-to-back RBI singles in the sixth to complete the win.
Needville did not commit any errors but had one mishap by walking in Australia’s only run in the game during the third inning.
Needville Little League concluded its Intermediate World Series run going 2-2.
Needville advanced through the first round by defeating Fort Lauderdale Little League, 6-4, on July 31.
However, back-to-back one run loses to Highlander Youth Recreation Little League of Georgetown, Ind., 2-1, on Monday and Toms River East Little League from New Jersey, 11-10, on Tuesday eliminated Needville from championship contention.
The team will enjoy California for a little bit longer as the boys are set to be flying home on Monday.
Their manager spoke for the community about how proud he is and the boys’ parents are for the Needville Little League’s historic run.
“We are very excited as the experience for the boys was absolutely incredible,” Aprea said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.