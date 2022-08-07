 Skip to main content
Needville Little League shows out against Australia

The Needville Little League team consisting of Carter Hedt (top l-r), Angelo Aprea, Cade Park, Lucas Robbins, Trenton Ross, Kase Vacek, Jagger McRae (bottom l-r), Cain Todd, Easton Ondruch, Brayden Garrie, Konnor Bittner, Owen Ondruch and DJ Jablonski defeated Australia on Thursday in the Consolation game at the Intermediate World Series in Livermore, Calif.

 Needville Little League

The Needville 50/70 Little League players finished their season on a high note with a dominant 7-1 victory over Australia in the consolation game on Thursday afternoon in Livermore, Calif.

With Tuesday’s heartbreaking loss still in the rear view mirror, the Needville Little League had a chance to play together one last time under the bright lights.

Although his team did not come away as world champions, Manager Al Aprea and the boys did not walk off of Max Baer Field with any regret or disappointment.

“The boys had a wonderful time playing an international team,” Al Aprea said. “This game is it for us, but what I wanted was for the boys to play on TV and I wanted to see the boys playing an international team so we fulfilled what we came for.”

The pitching staff of Angelo Aprea, Carter Hedt and Kase Vacek held the Wanneroo batters in check.

The trio combined for a two-hitter and 12 strikeouts.

At the plate, Needville was literally hit and miss while batting as the team connected with 13 hits but struck out a dozen times.

