Needville Little League compete in Cali

The Needville 50/70 Little League All-Stars head to Livermore, CA to compete in the Intermediate Little League World Series with swagger and confidence.
Last season, the Needville Junior Boys 50/70 All-Star Team was eliminated from the Southwest Regionals without having been defeated.
A Covid-19 case within the team controversially ended Needville’s chances of going to the Intermediate World Series.
This year was not only about winning, but about showing the area that they belonged amongst the best.
“This team wasn’t going to come back after this year and all they wanted to do was be on TV again.” Manager Al Aprea said. “Once you get all of these kids out here, they want to compete and play. They wanted to prove to everybody that they could go. That motivated the whole team.”
The Little Leaguers played with a chip on their shoulders throughout the Southwest Regionals last week as they thought about the naysayers.
Needville did not lose a game in group win and dominated the regional championship with a 10-0 win against New Mexico to send the kids to California.
Kace Vacek was a major asset for Needville batting .667 with eight RBIs in the Southwest Regionals.
Vacek was one of many who used the doubters as his motivation.
“It feels good to come back here because I know we could’ve done it last year,” Vacek said. “It felt good to get the redemption. We are really excited and really confident. We had a good team coming in but I think we will do really good.”
Lucas Robbins pitched in the championship game, throwing 11 strikeouts without a worry.
“We should’ve (gone) last year but we are going this year and it feels great,” Robbins said. “We were out for revenge because they (messed with) us a little bit last year.”
Trenton Ross made Robbins more relaxed on the mound following his opening inning grand slam in Wednesday’s regional clincher.
Ross felt the win was imminent after the early runs came through.
“We came back and we won it,” Ross said. “We are on fire right now. There was a little bit of pressure that we put on ourselves but we took a deep breath. We are going to have fun and play baseball.”
Robbins spoke confidently about his team’s chances on the big stage.
“I’m looking to go hard and win,” Robbins said. “I think we got it and we can do it.”
Needville plays its first game against Fort Lauderdale, Florida Sunday at 8 p.m. on ESPN+.
ESPN+ is an online streaming service and costs $6.99 a month or $69.99 yearly. You can also purchase the Disney Bundle which would include Hulu and Disney+ for $13.99 a month
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.