 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Needville Little League compete in Cali

  • 0

The Needville 50/70 Little League All-Stars head to Livermore, CA to compete in the Intermediate Little League World Series with swagger and confidence.

Last season, the Needville Junior Boys 50/70 All-Star Team was eliminated from the Southwest Regionals without having been defeated.

A Covid-19 case within the team controversially ended Needville’s chances of going to the Intermediate World Series.

This year was not only about winning, but about showing the area that they belonged amongst the best.

“This team wasn’t going to come back after this year and all they wanted to do was be on TV again.” Manager Al Aprea said. “Once you get all of these kids out here, they want to compete and play. They wanted to prove to everybody that they could go. That motivated the whole team.”

The Little Leaguers played with a chip on their shoulders throughout the Southwest Regionals last week as they thought about the naysayers.

Needville did not lose a game in group win and dominated the regional championship with a 10-0 win against New Mexico to send the kids to California.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.