Needville keeps Calhoun in check to reach Round 2

The Needville starting pitchers allowed one earned run over 10 innings to help the Blue Jays advance to the Region IV-4A area playoffs against Canyon Lake, which defeated Cuero in the bi-district round.
Ryan Rodriguez helped Needville win game one over Calhoun 11-1 and Kody Gibbs pitched five shutout innings in a 3-0 win in game two. Both games were played at Hallettsville High School on Friday.
In game one, Cole Todd and Bryce Nirider started with heavy swings for doubles to put Needville up 1-0 in the first inning.
Calhoun was able to get runners on base in the first three innings, but the Sand Crabs didn’t get a run across against Rodriguez until the third inning.
Jess Lollar quickly broke the tie with a two-run home run after Cole Todd led off with a double in the third inning.
Nirider reached on a hit-by-pitch, then stole second and scored on a single by Cade Meuth. Nathan Elster and Camden Babcock broke the game open with back-to-back doubles to make it 7-1 Needville.
Meuth and Kody Gibbs added RBI singles to make it 10-1 in the fourth inning, and Lollar ended the first game by run rule with a triple in the fifth inning.
Rodriguez allowed one earned run on four hits over five innings, striking out six and walking four. Needville had seven extra-base hits. Cole Todd was 3-for-4 with three runs scored in the lead-off spot, while Lollar was 2-for-3 including a triple and a home run with three RBIs.
In game two, Needville scored its eventual game-winning run in the first inning. Cole Todd led off with a walk, and moved to second on a wild pitch before getting to third on an error.
Bryce Nirider plated Todd with an infield single.
The Blue Jays added another run in the first inning after Ryan Rodriguez put two runners in scoring position with a two-out double. A hard-hit ground ball by Camden Babcock turned into a Calhoun error to score a run.
Needville added a third run in the fifth after Cole Todd led off with a double and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Jess Lollar.
Kody Gibbs bent but never broke on the mound in game two, scattering four hits and striking out six while walking three over five innings. Jon Lowe earned the two-inning save with two strikeouts and two walks.
