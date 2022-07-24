Needville jumps on New Mexico early to earn a Southwest Regional victory

WACO — The sun's rays were focused on the softball field at the Little League Southwest Region park in Waco, and the ESPN cameras were focused on the major softball all-stars from Needville and Paradise Hills.
Despite the national stage and near 100-degree weather, the future Lady Jays didn't flinch in a 9-2 win in the regional opener.
Manager Kevin Dees saw what he was hoping for in Game 1 Sunday.
"The girls were a little tight," Dees said. "I can't say that I blame them. Look at this place! It's beautiful. It's big time.
"They have been thinking about since we won state, they have a chance to play on TV.
"They had some butterflies out there, but I was proud of our offense in the first inning. That was the key to the game.
"The top of our order jumped on them when we had an opportunity.
"I'm very proud of them."
Needville advances to play the Louisiana champion on Monday at 10 a.m., while New Mexico will play the loser of Colorado and Texas West.