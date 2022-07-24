Needville jumps on New Mexico early earn regional victory

WACO — The sun's rays were focused on the softball field at the Little League Southwest Region park in Waco, and the ESPN cameras were focused on the major softball all-stars from Needville and Paradise Hills.
Despite the national stage and near 100-degree weather, the future Lady Jays didn't flinch in a 9-2 win in the regional opener.
Manager Kevin Dees saw what he was hoping for in Game 1 Sunday.
"The girls were a little tight," Dees said. "I can't say that I blame them. Look at this place! It's beautiful. It's big time.
"They have been thinking about since we won state, they have a chance to play on TV.
"They had some butterflies out there, but I was proud of our offense in the first inning. That was the key to the game.
"The top of our order jumped on them when we had an opportunity.
"I'm very proud of them."
Needville advances to play the Louisiana champion on Monday at 10 a.m., while New Mexico will play the loser of Colorado and Texas West.
New Mexico was primed to put the pressure on Needville from the jump.
Paradise Hills had Needville's Avery Dees on the ropes in the first inning with two walks and a single to load the bases with one out. But Dees collected a strikeout and flyout to center to end the top of the first inning.
Centerfielder Kelsey Chumchal made a running catch in the gap for out No. 3.
Needville rolled that momentum into the bottom of the first inning with five runs scored.
Lexi Schwenke led off with a single before stealing second and third. Grayson Mixon ensured Schwenke could walk home with a double to left field.
Madalynn Gibbs smacked the first pitch she faced for a single to right field to make it 2-0 Needville.
Addison Kieth reached on a fielder's choice, and both runners moved up a base on a passed ball.
Chaise Roehling cleared the bases with a triple.
Carsyn Hill singled to right field to score another run to put Needville up 5-0.
Coach Dees watched his team knock out the New Mexico starting pitcher in the first inning.
"It was huge," Dees said. "When you're given an opportunity, it's about what you do with it."
In the second inning, Dees found her stride in the circle. She struck out three batters, working around a walk.
In the bottom of the second inning, Schwenke led off with a double. She stole third and home to put Needville up 6-0.
Paradise Hills loaded the bases again in the third inning with an error and two singles. The Needville pitcher ended the threat with two strikeouts.
Needville couldn't get their offense rolling in the third inning, despite Olivia Search reaching base after getting hit by a pitch.
Dees collected three more strikeouts in the fourth inning, while Kelsey Chumchal smacked a single for Needville in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Paradise Hills scored two runs in the fifth inning with two walks and a double.
Dees answered the runs with a strikeout to send the game to the bottom of the fifth inning.
Needville got both runs back quickly on offense.
Riley Toon reached on a dropped strikeout, and Chaise Roehling followed with a single. Both runners moved up a base on a passed ball, and Olivia Search scored a run with an infield single.
Lexi Schwenke scored two more runs with a single to right field. Needville led 9-2.
The future Lady Jays' outfield defense shined in the sixth inning.
Addison Kieth tracked down a single to left field to prevent it from being a double down the line, and Grayson Mixon threw out a runner at home after New Mexico got three straight singles.
Catcher Lexi Schwenke made a full stretch to tag the runner out at home.
"Those were big-time plays made by big-time players," coach Dees said.
Dees struck out a batter for the second out, and Carsyn Hill ended the game with an athletic catch in the outfield, racing out from her second base position.
Coach Dees was proud of his team's defensive efforts throughout the game.
"It makes you feel so good as a coach when you identify the things that your team needed to work on, you work on them, and it translates to the game," Dees said. "They're still young girls, and they make mistakes; everyone makes mistakes. Life is about how you respond to those mistakes."
Schwenke was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Chaise Roehling was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Dees allowed two earned runs on eight hits over six innings, striking out 13 and walking six.
Coach Dees felt Avery rebounded nicely from a flat first inning.
"She battled in there," coach Dees said. "She probably didn't have her A game. She was wound up a little bit from the big stage.
"But I have full confidence in here and Chaise."
