 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Needville is Two and Ochoa

  • 0
Needville is Two and Ochoa

Quarterback Diego Ochoa has led his Needville Blue Jays to a 2-0 start following its 44-19 win against Livingston Friday night.

 Herald photo by Rhonda Taormina

The Needville Blue Jays continued their fast start to the 2022 season with a 44-19 road win at Livingston Friday night.

The Jays never trailed as Needville controlled all three phases of the game.

Sophomore running back Da’Shawn Burton was dominant once more, carrying 15 times for 112 yards with three scores.

Burton made three endzone trips: the first quarter from 11-yards out, the second quarter from 22-yards out and a nine-yard score in the third.

Alex Coffin added to the hosts’ deficit in the second quarter with an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Quarterback Diego Ochoa was limited in his passing game but had two touchdowns through the air, a 26-yard pass to Gianni Pisano and a 19-yarder to Keilan Sweeny.

Defensively, the Jays allowed the Lion offense 327 yards but forced three turnovers.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.