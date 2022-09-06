Needville is Two and Ochoa

The Needville Blue Jays continued their fast start to the 2022 season with a 44-19 road win at Livingston Friday night.
The Jays never trailed as Needville controlled all three phases of the game.
Sophomore running back Da’Shawn Burton was dominant once more, carrying 15 times for 112 yards with three scores.
Burton made three endzone trips: the first quarter from 11-yards out, the second quarter from 22-yards out and a nine-yard score in the third.
Alex Coffin added to the hosts’ deficit in the second quarter with an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Quarterback Diego Ochoa was limited in his passing game but had two touchdowns through the air, a 26-yard pass to Gianni Pisano and a 19-yarder to Keilan Sweeny.
Defensively, the Jays allowed the Lion offense 327 yards but forced three turnovers.
Middle linebacker Jaireon Simmons had an interception while linebacker Clayton Culp and defensive back Kade Ramirez recovered fumbles.
Friday night was not a perfect night though for the Jays as the offense lost three fumbles in the game.
However, Livingston was plagued with nine penalties for 70 yards.
Needville advances to 2-0 and prepares for a Friday home game against Hargrave.
The perfect start continued for the Randle Lions as Leo Garza threw four touchdowns in the team’s 30-24 win against Calhoun.
The first year of the varsity Randle football team has been perfect through the first two weeks.
Offensively, Randle had 346 yards against the Sandcrabs.
Garza followed his eight-touchdown performance against Pasadena Memorial with 62% completion, 275 yards and just one interception.
Touchdowns were hauled in by Cortney Brown (2), Jaxon Montelongo and Jaydon Osbourne.
Brown was Garza’s top target, catching seven passes for 157 yards.
The Lions showed their dual-threat ability averaging 5.1 yards per rush for 71 yards.
Randle comes to Traylor Stadium for the program’s first varsity home game Saturday at 11 a.m. against Columbia. Columbia is 0-2 with a 21-20 loss to Needville and a 33-15 loss to Brazosport.
Foster seems to be returning to its old self after another dominating 50-7 win against 6A Travis on Friday night.
In the Falcons’ first two games, Foster has outscored its opponents 99-14.
Foster takes its explosive offense back to Traylor Stadium to challenge the 2-0 Terry Rangers. Kickoff is set for Friday at 7 p.m. and the game will be the district opener for both teams.
