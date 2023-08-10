 Skip to main content
Needville is bound for Williamsport

WACO — Getting together one more time at the Little League Southwest Regional championship game, it was the Texas East Needville 12U All Stars once again coming out ahead, 5-3 against the Louisiana All Stars on Tuesday afternoon at Marvin Norcross Stadium.

The win not only solidified Needville the Southwest Regional title, but also its first ever trip to the Little League World Series in its 68 years of Little League existence and will travel to Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

“It feels good because I’ve lived it for 45 years of them,” Texas East Needville 12U manager Andy McRae said. “So I’ve wanted to go to Williamsport since I was six. But I don’t want to over state that when you are talking about the birthday of your children and everything else good that has happened in my life. This is something special we just accomplished, but not only for us but for the community— for my family and for everyone else. But honest to God, I just hold fingers up and give signs. They executed, so it is real cool that we as a community are going to get to experience this.”

Leading 4-1 going into the bottom of the fifth, Louisiana struck back. This time by knocking around, DJ Jablonski around for a couple of hits and a couple of walks to pull within a run, 4-3. The big shot came from CJ LeDuff who knocked a ball just past third baseman, Jagger McRae to left field to plate the two runs.

Still with runners on second and third base, Jablonski needed just three pitches to sit down Brody Chelette as he struck him out to end the inning.

“I just wanted him to throw strikes, or let him put the ball in play because we are a defense that he can depend on which is one of the best that I’ve ever seen,” Texas East catcher Easton Benge said.

Still needing a bit of breathing room with still an inning remaining the Needville batters used some patience at the plate much to their benefit. It started with Jablonski walking on a 3-2 count and was joined on the base paths when Dalyn Martin was hit by a pitch with one out. Colten Georgi then walked on four straight pitches from Louisiana’s Kalep Korner, which juiced the bases full of Needville All Stars.

