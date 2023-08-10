Needville is bound for Williamsport

WACO — Getting together one more time at the Little League Southwest Regional championship game, it was the Texas East Needville 12U All Stars once again coming out ahead, 5-3 against the Louisiana All Stars on Tuesday afternoon at Marvin Norcross Stadium.
The win not only solidified Needville the Southwest Regional title, but also its first ever trip to the Little League World Series in its 68 years of Little League existence and will travel to Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
“It feels good because I’ve lived it for 45 years of them,” Texas East Needville 12U manager Andy McRae said. “So I’ve wanted to go to Williamsport since I was six. But I don’t want to over state that when you are talking about the birthday of your children and everything else good that has happened in my life. This is something special we just accomplished, but not only for us but for the community— for my family and for everyone else. But honest to God, I just hold fingers up and give signs. They executed, so it is real cool that we as a community are going to get to experience this.”
Leading 4-1 going into the bottom of the fifth, Louisiana struck back. This time by knocking around, DJ Jablonski around for a couple of hits and a couple of walks to pull within a run, 4-3. The big shot came from CJ LeDuff who knocked a ball just past third baseman, Jagger McRae to left field to plate the two runs.
Still with runners on second and third base, Jablonski needed just three pitches to sit down Brody Chelette as he struck him out to end the inning.
“I just wanted him to throw strikes, or let him put the ball in play because we are a defense that he can depend on which is one of the best that I’ve ever seen,” Texas East catcher Easton Benge said.
Still needing a bit of breathing room with still an inning remaining the Needville batters used some patience at the plate much to their benefit. It started with Jablonski walking on a 3-2 count and was joined on the base paths when Dalyn Martin was hit by a pitch with one out. Colten Georgi then walked on four straight pitches from Louisiana’s Kalep Korner, which juiced the bases full of Needville All Stars.
Then in his third trip to the plate and 0-of-2 so far, Heath Filipp accomplished his goal with a deep fly ball to center field allowing Jablonski to plate the final run.
With a two run lead but needing three more outs, the gutsy team from the Bayou didn’t make it easy after Jablonski walked two of the first four batters with two outs. Louisiana of course made it this far after a stellar come from behind walk-off win on Monday against Oklahoma to place them in the championship showdown.
But Jablonski wasn’t going to have any of that come from behind stuff from Louisiana as he struck out Carson Silvio on four pitches to end the game and start the celebration.
“He’s our ace on the mound because he goes up there and competes by throwing strikes including a great breaking ball,” McRae said. “He is just a real good pitcher and at the end of the day that is what he is.”
Never had a Little League celebration like that erupted like the one on the field with the Needville All Stars and a jam packed Needville crowd in the stands.
“Who loads up school buses and comes to watch, nobody but Needville and that is fine,” McRae said. “Its not the prettiest place in the world but it’s home, and the people love each other and we might argue like family, but we always come together. And it’s real cool.”
Needville shutout Louisiana 3-0 on Sunday as both showed up with unbeaten 2-0 records. So the Fort Bend County Little League team knew they were going to have a tough going with Louisiana once again. Before the game, McRae shared a few thoughts with his squad.
“He was telling us that if we make the World Series that we will have two weeks away from school, so that we should have that as a motivation if you don’t want to go to school,” Benge said.
And it worked but it was Louisiana who opened up the scoring in the third inning with a dropped relay throw from second to first base which allowed them to take a 1-0 lead.
Needville came out in the top of the fourth, and Benge who started on the mound walked on a 3-2 count. That brought up Jablonski who then showed his strength by walloping an 0-2 count way over the center field wall for the 2-1 lead.
The Needville All Stars doubled that lead in the top of the fifth with two outs as Jayson Arispe reached on base after an errant throw by the short stop to first base off his grounder. Back to back doubles, one by Michael Raven to the left field gap scored Arispe, 3-1. Then Cade Hammonds let his presence felt with his shot to right field which brought in Raven, 4-1.
“We pitch and play defense and we get some clutch hits as well because we swing the bats and don’t walk a lot.,” McRae said “But their kid got a bit wild in that one inning and walked a couple of times but, DJ (Jablonski) came up with a huge swing. So for us its all about timely hitting, but we are also hard to hit on with a bunch of left-handers just running them out there, but then our defense for 17 games they’ve been on point.”
With about a week to prepare for their trip to the home of Hershey’s chocolate and the Liberty Bell, Needville will be in the mix at the Little League World Series.
“First thing I want to do when I get there is eat,” Benge said.
Southwest representative Needville will open at 7 p.m. on ESPN against a team from the Mid-Atlantic on Aug 16.
