Needville Intermediate All-Stars seek state title after 2021 scars

NEEDVILLE – The metal sign for the 2021 Major All-Stars is bolted to the wall of a building at the Needville Little League Fields. The sign included the team’s accomplishments and roster with the addition of a 13-0 undefeated season and Southwest Regional Qualifier, along with Needville’s lone victory in Waco (13-0 over Arkansas).
The sign doesn’t mention the Little League mismanagement of COVID-19 protocols, false-positive tests and lawsuits in Pennsylvania.
There was talk of folding Needville Little League during the offseason after the emotional exit from the Southwest Regional.
But the league returned, and so did the 2021 Major All-Stars - eventually.
It took the work of the coaches and manager Al Aprea.
“To be honest, I didn’t think we were coming back,” Aprea said. “When this league came back to play, we didn’t have anyone coming back (from 2021 Major All-Stars).
“We talked to every parent this offseason. Everyone was still hurt.
“We pushed the point of coming back to play for this community. Playing for a small town is what it’s all about.”
The roster
Aprea takes over as team manager from Coleman Todd to lead the future Blue Jays into the Little League 50-70 Intermediate division.
Players Angelo Aprea, Konnor Bittner, Carter Hedt, Owen Ondrch, Cade Park, Lucas Robbins, Trenton Ross, Cain Todd and Kase Vacek returned from last year.
Brayden Garrie is the lone new addition to make a short bench of 10 players.
“At the end of the day, the bulk of the team is still here,” Aprea said. “We’re short four, but the main nine players are still here.
“Nothing has really changed; we want to go out there and win.”
2022 season
Needville was the District 36 champions without opposition this year, and the team went straight to the sectional championship while others were still playing in district tournaments.
Needville had only one opponent in a three-game series: La Vernia. The District 31 champions hosted the sectional tournament, including a double-header to open the event.
Needville won the first two games and avoided a return trip to La Vernia for Game 3, earning an 8-7 win in Game 1 and a 23-6 win in Game 2.
Coach Aprea knew the team still had that spark from last year after those two games in the Texas East Section 4 Tournament.
“They went to La Vernia and played in 100-degree weather in the middle of the day and played two games back-to-back,” Aprea said. “I’ve never seen that before (in Little League). We beat them on their own field.
“At first, I wasn’t sure how it would go, but these kids came out and played strong. They played hard all the way through. Those two games showed this team is bringing the same energy this year.
“These kids have a lot of heart.”
Texas East
Needville now sets its sights on another Texas East championship this weekend at Post Oak Little League in Houston.
Post Oak is a quick drive down US 90-A compared to the long trip to Tyler last year.
“We feel like we’re at home,” Aprea said. “Even though we’re playing at (Post Oak), we play there all year long anyway.
“We feel right at home there.”
With the trip to Houston, the scars from last year are still there after the team’s exit from the Southwest Regional in Waco due to a single positive COVID-19 test.
“The kids still fear that something may go wrong,” Aprea said. “They ask what the COVID protocols are and what will happen.
“At the end of the day, we promised that no matter what happens, if we win or lose, we’re going to finish on the field this year.
“That’s the biggest thing.”
Winning mindset
The boys have one goal in mind, win state and win big.
“It feels good to be back together, and we want to win another state championship,” Angelo Aprea said.
“I just want to win and beat everyone bad,” Cade Park said.
“I feel really go to be back,” Kase Vacek said. “We want it much more this year after what happened last year.”
The final designation for this team will not be Williamsport, but instead, it will be the 2022 Intermediate World Series Livermore, California, which will be played from July 31-August 7.
“Our goal is to be out there and face an international team,” Aprea said. “That’s our hope.”
Needville starts the Texas East tournament on Thursday against host West University.
