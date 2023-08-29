Needville ends LLWS in 4th

WILLIAMSPORT — Needville Little League has returned home from the Little League World Series, concluding its journey with a 6-1 loss in the U.S. Championship game to West and a 10-0 defeat to Chinese Taipei in the third-place game.
Despite ending with a losing effort, Southwest Head Coach Andy McRae expressed gratitude to the Needville community and his young roster for an extraordinary tournament brimming with enduring memories for all involved.
“It was an outstanding, one-of-a-kind and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” McRae said. “It was the summer of your life and so much fun from beginning to end. We got to the U.S. Championship game and that’s more than we could’ve ever dreamed of. We are thankful for this but sad it’s over.”
Southwest entered the U.S. title game as the sole American team with an unblemished record throughout the tournament.
Among those victories was a 3-1 triumph against West representative El Segundo Little League out of California on Aug. 21.
However, the rematch showcased a distinct facet of the West offense. Just like their initial encounter, West’s representatives launched with a home run, this time courtesy of Brody Brooks.
Louis Lappe took the mound for West, creating a challenging afternoon for Southwest’s batters with only three hits making it through.
DJ Jablonski, starting as pitcher for Needville, had two hits, while Easton Ondruch added the third.
In the third inning, West extended the lead to 3-0 following Lappe’s RBI single to center field, bringing Colby Lee and Brooks home.
Southwest narrowed the gap to two in the fifth inning as Jablonski reached home after a passed ball during Easton Benge’s at-bat.
However, West secured the U.S. title and a spot in the finals with Lappe’s three-run blast to right field.
Andy McRae noted that a few key plays ultimately made the difference, similar to the first encounter with El Segundo.
“I thought we played a decent game, but that kid on the mound for California is one of the best in the country at 12 years old,” Andy McRae said. “We had some decent swings off him and thought we could’ve gotten some runs off him, but they made plays defensively. They just hit two more balls in this game that they didn’t in the last game. If we played them again, I’m sure we would give them all they can handle.”
On the mound, Jablonski completed 4.1 innings, conceding four runs, six hits, and three walks while striking out six.
Competing for third place on Sunday at the Little League World Series, Chinese Taipei defeated the Southwest team 10-0 in four innings.
Needville attempted to prolong the game in the fourth inning with one out when Corbin Riddle drove a single off starter Fan-Chen Jun to left field, marking only the second hit Jun had allowed at that point.
Returning to the top of the lineup, Jagger McRae connected with a hit off Jun to reach first base, leaving runners on first and second.
Following Jun’s ninth strikeout of the game, Southwest’s journey in the Little League World Series concluded with the subsequent batter.
Jablonski, who had impressed both on the mound and at the plate throughout the series, struck a shot up the middle, yet the center fielder halted Riddle’s advance toward home plate, resulting in a tag out during a rundown by the catcher to conclude the match.
Taipei seized an early lead in the first inning, scoring five runs against Needville starter Colton Georgi from five hits. Jun delivered a pivotal three-run homer, putting the home team ahead 5-0.
Southwest Needville concluded its summer with a 24-3 overall record in pursuit of the Little League World Series.
The team returned home on Monday and is set to celebrate on Sept. 9 at Harvest Park.
