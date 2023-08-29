 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Needville ends LLWS in 4th

Needville ends LLWS in 4th

Southwest’s Jagger McRae throws the baseball back in play during the third-place game on Sunday against Chinese Taipei.

 Herald Photo by Brett Crossley

WILLIAMSPORT — Needville Little League has returned home from the Little League World Series, concluding its journey with a 6-1 loss in the U.S. Championship game to West and a 10-0 defeat to Chinese Taipei in the third-place game.

Despite ending with a losing effort, Southwest Head Coach Andy McRae expressed gratitude to the Needville community and his young roster for an extraordinary tournament brimming with enduring memories for all involved.

“It was an outstanding, one-of-a-kind and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” McRae said. “It was the summer of your life and so much fun from beginning to end. We got to the U.S. Championship game and that’s more than we could’ve ever dreamed of. We are thankful for this but sad it’s over.”

Southwest entered the U.S. title game as the sole American team with an unblemished record throughout the tournament.

Among those victories was a 3-1 triumph against West representative El Segundo Little League out of California on Aug. 21.

However, the rematch showcased a distinct facet of the West offense. Just like their initial encounter, West’s representatives launched with a home run, this time courtesy of Brody Brooks.

Louis Lappe took the mound for West, creating a challenging afternoon for Southwest’s batters with only three hits making it through.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.